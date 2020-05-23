Editor's note: Democrat Richard Martinez and Republican Diamantina Prado Storment did not respond. Responses were edited for length. Complete responses can be found at www.santafenewmexican.com.
DEMOCRAT
Leo Jaramillo
Age: 43
Education: Bachelor's degree, University of New Mexico; master's degree, College of Santa Fe
Occupation: Chief of Staff for facilities and operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory
Relevant experience: Serves as a member of management team and works with directorate and division managers at Los Alamos. Provides direct and candid input while working in a collaborative team environment. Facilitate and coordinate the planning, oversight and conduct of directorate-wide activities in programmatic execution, business operations and directorate implementation of institutional requirements. Serve as a key advisor to management on business, operational, and/or programmatic activities and initiatives; contributing to the strategic development of organizational objectives and the tactical planning to achieve objectives; and researching, developing, and implementing systems, processes, policies, and procedures to ensure consistency, efficiency, and compliance.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? In the fall of 1995 at the age of 18, I was arrested for DWI. It was my first time away from home as a college freshman attending the University of New Mexico. I took responsibility for my action and sought counseling from a licensed counselor at UNM.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Our state is overly dependent on oil and gas revenue for our general fund, which is used to provide core services. We are seeing firsthand the economic effects New Mexico is feeling from COVID-19 on oil and gas and our dependency on its revenue. The price of oil has significantly deceased and the country as a whole has fallen to 17-year low amid lockdowns due to COVID-19. More recently, the governor had to cut back on proposed capital outlay projects due to the hit oil and gas is taking during the pandemic.
If the state would have drawn more tax revenue from other sectors, it would not have seen such a rapid decline when the price of oil and gas crashed. To be clear, diversifying sources of state revenue is not the same as diversifying economic development. The latter has other objectives, such as creating jobs, and its impact on state revenue can be indirect or marginal.
But the two are related: Helping to grow other sectors of the economy can help the state draw more tax revenue from other sectors.
Now we have a bust in oil and gas and for a lot of reasons, especially state revenue, we need to have an economy that does not depend so much on one industry.
In a crisis moment presents an opportunity: more sophisticated and flexible use of technology, less polarization, a revived appreciation for the outdoors and life’s other simple pleasures. No one knows exactly what will come, but here is our best attempt at a guide to the unknown ways that society—government, healthcare, the economy, our lifestyles and more—will change.
As a long-term strategy, it is important to diversify our economy so that we have stronger sectors such as technology, agriculture, renewable energy, etc. contributing to our economy. But judging by the experiences of other states in a similar position, reaching those goals could take a long time. As a smaller state (in regard to population), New Mexico has the greatest challenge.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Community crime prevention programs or strategies target changes in community infrastructure, culture or the physical environment can reduce crime. The diversity of approaches includes neighborhood watch, community policing, and comprehensive or multi-disciplinary efforts. These strategies need to engage residents, community and faith-based organizations, and local government agencies in addressing crime.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office your seeking? Affordable housing — safe, stable and affordable housing is the foundation on which successful, independent lives are built. Investments in housing create good-paying jobs, stimulate spending in the local economy, and increase state and local revenues. An adequate supply of affordable homes helps employees attract and retain qualified employees. Los Alamos, Rio Arriba and Santa Fe Counties both have a housing shortage which needs to be addressed to meet the housing demands.
Mutual Domestic and Acequias — We must continue to honor the legacy of our acequias in our communities and work closely with counties on ordinances that protect acequias and parciantes. It is important to support continued efforts to provide funding to the Office of the State Engineer 90/10 program for acequia infrastructure and revitalization.
New Mexico needs to value the work of our volunteer leadership in protecting and preserving clean drinking water . Mutual domestic water systems are run and staffed by a volunteer workforce and it is getting harder to keep up and maintain quality water systems in the north. It is time to fund a Rural Water Infrastructure Act similar to the Colonias Infrastructure Fund in the southern part of the state to provide needed sustained funding to rebuild the water systems in rural New Mexico.
Education — As a former educator, I understand the importance of adequate funding for public schools and increasing teacher salaries (preK–12) to ensure we keep certified teachers in the classroom while also building a career pipeline for educational assistants.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? My great grandfather, Vidal Sisneros. He was a Rio Arriba County Commissioner who taught his family to be servant-leaders and focus on the well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. He taught us to share power, put the needs of others first and help people develop and reach their full potential. As a servant-leader…servant is first. This is sharply different from one who is leader first, because of the needs to satisfy an unusual power drive or to obtain material possession.
LIBERTARIAN
Lee Wienland
Age: 67
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Retired. Background includes business and advertising, television production, video, writer and photographer. Contract employee in research and education at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Former part time teacher at Los Alamos High School. I was president of PAC 8, Public Access Channel 8 TV for 4 years and developed its operating plans to keep it viable in the digital age. Recently, I have volunteered as a reading mentor in the Manzano Mesa elementary reading program for children with reading delays. I would like to see this program expanded state wide so that we don't see kids enter high school who still can't read. Many years ago, I was a licensed real estate broker and appraiser. I've been blessed with a variety of part-time side jobs over the years just to pay the bills including cable TV installer, inventor, construction worker, radio DJ and announcer, waiter, prep cook, donut maker, daycare worker, pro ski patrol, and old time photographer.
Relevant experience: Volunteered in Gary Johnson's campaigns for governor, president and senate. Back in the 1970s, I worked for Celestino Romero from Taos in his campaigns and office in the legislature. As a video producer and writer, I have produced many campaign ads for both Republicans and Democrats. For many years, I been involved with private think tank groups coming up with ideas to help people and seeded them to the people and leaders who have made them happen. Now it is my turn to lead and help folks directly.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? In the early 1980s in Taos, I was convicted of drug-related charges and served two years’ probation. In 1997, I was given a full gubernatorial pardon by Gov. Gary Johnson. In 2016, I was falsely accused of child molestation and charged but after discovery hearings the charges were dismissed. Despite my apparent bad boy record, I am a committed Christian and still a Boy Scout at heart. I still try to do a good deed daily, tell the truth always, face life and and its challenges with a positive attitude and head on. My mission is to help others no matter what life brings. My motto is adapt, cope and conquer.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? In 1999, after recovering from near-terminal cancer, I filed personal bankruptcy. After I recovered, I worked diligently to pay off all creditors and restore my credit.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Sadly COVID-19 has traumatized us all, personally and economically and will continue to upset our lives for sometime to come. Currently, I am just wearing my mask and involved in fundraising through my church and the Food Depot which I help distribute food in Los Alamos at my church once a month. I also personally shop for disabled and home bound people and deliver their groceries just to stay active myself and help out. It is hard to predict what our needs will be in January when I might take office if elected. But I am sure that I will support most recovery bills that help small business, schools and individuals that have been hurt by this set back.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? I would like to double our efforts to build more sources of revenue which might include new business ventures in scientific research and development, internet, film and television, tourism, and education. I have a vision of New Mexico becoming a benchmark state in the area of solar and wind power by covering our vast sun-drenched barren lands with miles & miles of generating stations so vast that we have to sell power to other states and pay it all off with the profits. I do not wish to suddenly end or cut off our oil and gas industry as it is extremely important to us now, but I believe the time will come when it is more profitable to be in what we now call "alternative" energy. I am sure our foresighted investments in business development now will provide future jobs and security for many generations to come.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? There are two ways to reduce crime anywhere: positive and negative. On the negative side, if the penalties for crime are extremely severe it has been shown crime goes down, but only if that society can enforce it with an efficient criminal justice system and law enforcement agencies. I would propose we look closely at the failings of our systems and fix those areas to be more efficient. On the positive side it has also been shown that a strong economy with happily employed citizens have much lower crime rates. In that light we must do everything we can to build a massively stable economy with higher paying jobs which will be quite a task in itself but not impossible. And finally, one of the major reasons that people are committed prisons is drugs. Prison is not a good answer to drug rehabilitation. I believe we must address the way we treat addiction so that the same folks don't return to the system time and again.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office your seeking? Balanced budget, building a stronger economy which includes recovery from this crash with new sources of revenue with higher wages, and stronger education support. to move us from 49th in the nation to the top ten!
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Gary Johnson. He was one of our best governors ever and left our state with a surplus in the treasury, better roads, education, businesses, wages, and a balanced budget. Also governor Michelle Lujan Grisham who is steering us strongly through some of the weirdest times ever. And last but not least, Peter Wirth, who has championed social justice causes and beat tough odds.
