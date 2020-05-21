Republicans
Susan Vescovo
Age: 66
Lives in: Alto
Educational background: Hypnotherapy Academy of America, Albuquerque; bachelor's degree, St. Edward's (Texas) University
Occupation: Retired
Relevant experience: Small-business owner for four decades; member, New Mexico Horsemen's Association and New Mexico Horse Breeders Association. Appointee to the state Racing Commission; past president of state National Alliance on Mental Illness; on Mental Health Planning Council; and appointed to Governor's Behavioral Planning Council.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I believe counties should be viewed individually. In McKinley and San Juan counties, we definitely need to implement the highest biosecurity measures possible. In many counties, we have few positives and in these areas I believe we need to be more flexible and responsibly let our small-business owners reopen so that hardworking New Mexicans can go back to work and support their families.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? We need to be able to compete with neighboring states and be more business friendly. We must enable small-business growth that employs so many hardworking New Mexicans and adds to our tax base. We need continued support for our oil and gas industries, horse racing and their casinos, and agriculture.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? I feel drugs and unaddressed mental illness play a huge part in our crime rates. We must work with law enforcement, hospitals, Border Patrol/ICE and other state and federal agencies to curtail our crime numbers. We must severely penalize drug traffickers.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Education. We must demand accountability. Although, we rank among the highest on spending, we continue to fail on outcomes. We must use data to accomplish needed goals and help our students achieve proficiency. Instead of free college for all we need to concentrate on tutoring for high risk students. Abortion. I have a problem with the amount of abortions allowed in our state, we need to value life. I would only support an early termination of pregnancy in cases where there is reported rape, incest or the mother's life is in danger. I have been endorsed by Right to Life of New Mexico.
Accountability. Whether it be education, mental health, supporting small business, the unfair taxing Social Security, rational dialogue on new energy technologies, protecting our oil and gas industry, addressing our drug problem, homelessness or spending in our state, New Mexico must be held accountable.
Who is your political hero or heroine and why? I have many political heroes, but President Ronald Reagan ranks as one of my favorites in modern day. His quote that "Government's first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives" says it all. I met President Reagan in Austin, Texas, probably in the late 1970s, and thought he was brilliant. His economic plan to reduce government spending, taxes and regulation helped grow our economy. Without these changes, I'm not sure the business, my husband and I started in 1982 would have been successful.
Joseph (Joey) Tiano
Age: 59
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Attended the University of New Mexico; studied business administration and law enforcement; New Mexico State Police Academy and Las Vegas, Nev., Metropolitan Police Department Academy graduate
Occupation: Retired law enforcement and currently a small businessman
Relevant experience: Law enforcement (24 years) and small-business experience (eight years)
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Yes, 2014, small-business investment venture.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Open the state for business. Treat small business with the same consideration as corporate big box chains.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? Push for the passage of right to work law that has a national proven record of making a state more appealing for business development and exponential multiplies job opportunity. Introduce and support vocational education reform and youth apprenticeship programs. Eliminate gross receipts taxes and lower state income taxes. Eliminate regulatory overreach that limit business development.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Implement strict enforcement of illegal immigrant lawbreakers. Enforcement of the laws we have on record. End selective law enforcement. Legislate to end sanctuary city status.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office your seeking? Representing New Mexicans for New Mexico. Our values, not some billionaire oligarch. Term limit legislation, voter ID legislation. Pro-life legislation. Pro-life is pro-choice. Pro-Second Amendment and constitutional originalist.
Who is your political hero or heroine and why? Ronald Reagan as a historic hero, because he was for the citizens, the constitution and not the party alone.
Democrats
Elizabeth "Liz" Stefanics
Age: 69
Lives in: Cerrillos
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, Eastern Kentucky University; master's degree, University of Wisconsin; Ph.D, University of Minnesota Risk manager for public entities (AIPCU IIA)
Occupation: Retired
Relevant experience: Former occupations include: university professor; executive director of nonprofits; Santa Fe County commissioner; state senator; deputy secretary, state Human Services Department; executive director, state Health Policy Commission; member of several boards, commissions and task forces.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I understand that individuals, families, and all businesses have taken a hit from the virus and we do not know how much longer it will continue. It will take quite a while to come out of the recession or depression that we are going into. This is the perfect time for our state to ensure that every New Mexican has health care coverage, access to health care and immediate and continuous access to food. I would ask our state Economic Development, Agriculture and Energy departments to focus resources on New Mexico's small businesses, farming and ranching and renewable energy.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? New Mexico's economy could be strengthened with Tax reform — reinstating a graduated progressive income tax rate, a tax on legalized marijuana and an equitable tax on hybrid and electric vehicles. Supporting all forms of renewable energy (solar, wind, thermal, etc), as well as other green sustainable industries — aquaponics, green house growing. Expand sustainable tourism throughout the state.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Continue to focus on poverty, literacy and addiction.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office your seeking? I am running for this seat because I care about my constituents, my communities, my counties, and our state. My priorities include: 1. Accessible health care; 2. Putting New Mexicans back to work and educating/training the next generation; 3. Water and land protection including renewable energy.
Who is your political hero or heroine and why? The women who were elected years ago broke the barriers and glass ceilings so that women have a seat in government — Barbara Jordan, Bella Abzug, Shirley Chisholm, Elaine Noble, and others.
Editor's note: Responses were edited for length. For complete responses, go to www.santafenewmexican.com.
