Editor’s note: Republican candidate Ricardo Vargas did not respond to multiple requests for information.
Democrat
Peter Wirth
Age: 58
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, Stanford University, economics and Spanish, 1984; Juris Doctorate, University of New Mexico School of Law, 1990
Occupation: Lawyer, mediator
Relevant experience: State representative, House District 47, 2004-08; state senator, District 25, 2009-present; state Senate majority leader, 2017-present; board member and officer of several nonprofit, education and philanthropic groups
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I will continue to support Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s leadership in fighting the virus with everything we have as a state. She has struck the right balance that is keeping us safe and allowing the economy to start the recovery process. During the special session, I will support statutory and tax changes targeted to help small businesses during health emergencies. It is also imperative that solutions to our budget crisis continue to prioritize education and health care.
What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? We should diversify and strengthen New Mexico’s economy by expanding and leveraging our investments in renewable energy, film, outdoor recreation, arts, tourism, culture and entrepreneurial start-up businesses. We also must continue efforts to reform the tax code. For 15 years, I sponsored legislation to close the corporate tax loophole that favored out of state corporations over New Mexico businesses. This bill became law in 2019. Gross receipts tax reform should be next, with a push to broaden the tax base, lower rates and eliminate unnecessary exemptions, deductions and credits.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Lock up dangerous criminals and get those who have committed nondangerous crimes related to addiction out of prison into treatment. This was the premise of the constitutional amendment on pre-trial detention which I sponsored, and should be the basis for criminal justice reform moving forward.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you're seeking? Fulfilling the state’s constitutional obligation to our public schools; expanding our state’s renewable energy production to fight climate change; repealing New Mexico’s 1969 law that would criminalize abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for her ability to work with a diverse Democratic caucus to shepherd landmark legislation like the Affordable Care Act through Congress and into law.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.