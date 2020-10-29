Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said during a virtual news conference Thursday that in an election expected to have an unprecedented voter turnout, it's likely local county clerk's offices won't be finished counting ballots for a day or two after polls close Tuesday.
New Mexico probably will have enough results in hand to call many races, she said, but she warned that might not be possible in all cases.
Toulouse Oliver did not rule out the possibility of delayed results for the presidential election, in which national polls project former Vice President Joe Biden will come out ahead of President Donald Trump in New Mexico.
More than 660,000 people already have voted early in person or sent in an absentee ballot. Toulouse Oliver said people should expect a surge in early voting through Saturday, the final day to vote before Election Day, Toulouse Oliver said.
She also said election officials are "having huge challenges ensuring access to the ballot boxes in tribal communities” amid an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases.
Police, elections officials and the Attorney General's Office are meanwhile on "high alert" for potential election-related intimidation or violence, she said.
“If there is any sort of open violence, law enforcement will be called and needed immediately in that situation," she said, adding officials are watching "to make sure there is a quick and swift response if and when there is activity that could be threatening to individuals."
