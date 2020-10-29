New Mexico voters hoping for a quick end to a 2020 election season that has seen heightened tensions amid a surging pandemic could be in for disappointment Tuesday night.
In a virtual news conference Thursday, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver warned unprecedented voter turnout is likely to leave county clerk's offices counting ballots for at least a day or two after polls close, potentially delaying results in narrow races.
She did not rule out the possibility of delayed New Mexico results for the presidential election, in which current national polls show former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrat, is ahead of Republican President Donald Trump. Biden is also ahead in New Mexico, polls show.
More than 660,000 New Mexico voters have cast ballots early in person or by mail, Toulouse Oliver said, and she is expecting a surge in early voting through Saturday, the final day to vote in advance before Election Day. This could ease the crush of vote counting Tuesday night.
County clerks that filled more than 10,000 requests for absentee ballots could start handing them over to local election boards Oct. 24. Election workers can separate the absentee ballots from outer envelopes and run them through counting machines, like they do with other early votes that are cast in person. The results cannot be released until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
What could slow the counting process are absentee ballots dropped off at polling sites on Election Day, Toulouse Oliver said.
"I’m feeling optimistic that we should be able to get through the absentee vote count within a day or two after Election Day," she said. "I think that we’ll know what we know on election night in terms of the distribution of the votes and the margins of potential victory, and we should be able to make some pretty clear calls on election night in a lot of races."
Still, she added, there is "no doubt many races around the state will be impacted by outstanding ballots still to count."
The recent spike in the coronavirus — which hit another record high Thursday with 1,082 new cases statewide — has created barriers for some voters. Toulouse Oliver said election officials are "having huge challenges ensuring access to the ballot boxes in tribal communities” that are on lockdown because of the pandemic.
Cochiti Pueblo recently opted to close its polling location, she added. Her office is working with Sandoval County to ensure Pueblo people can still cast their ballots.
The state also is informing tribal communities it can send emergency provisional ballots to Native American voters who are sick or can't leave their homes due to tribal lockdown orders.
Law enforcement agencies, elections officials and the Attorney General's Office are meanwhile on "high alert" for potential election-related intimidation or violence, Toulouse Oliver said.
“If there is any sort of open violence, law enforcement will be called and needed immediately in that situation," she said, adding officials are watching "to make sure there is a quick and swift response if and when there is activity that could be threatening to individuals."
Also Thursday, the Secretary of State's Office said in a statement it has agreed to remind county clerks of "previously circulated guidance" on ballot drop box rules in response to a state Republican Party lawsuit alleging security issues in two counties.
Republicans had claimed ballot boxes in Taos and Guadalupe counties had inadequate monitoring or were left unsecured. A judge dismissed the suit, but the party claimed a victory in the case following Toulouse Oliver's announcement she would reiterate the rules.
State election law requires county clerks to secure drop boxes and ensure they're under direct supervision with at least two county staff or election workers at all times and monitored by a video surveillance system.
“Our legal action was to simply ensure that there’s election integrity everywhere and that all counties follow the law," GOP Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement. "It’s gratifying to know that the state is also taking action to tell county officials that they must enforce this critical part of our election law. We all want fair and honest elections.”
Let’s get it right. If it takes an extra day because of volume and COVID, it takes
an extra day. We can be patient.
Peter,
I'm all for the system getting it right although, but hopefully they planned correctly to avoid delays so that doesn't become the new norm. I'm pretty sure there's alot of folks out of work that wouldn't mind working on this task to help expedite the process. Do you think there is enough help now? Or do you think they should hire people?
While she manipulates the vote, as usual. Do not trust her.
May take some extra time to insure "all the right people" get elected.
Why can't they be proactive and hire people so that they can perform the task instead of being reactive?? Seems like just once maybe all the results could be done on election day like it was ment to be.
cooking 101
Exactly, if you know your going to be overburden, hire more help. It's that simple. Be proactive instead of reactive. Go figure????
