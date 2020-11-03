New Mexico voters turned out in record numbers for the general election, surpassing the previous record, set in 2008, by midafternoon Tuesday, with the large majority casting ballots in person during the early voting period that ended Saturday or by absentee ballot.
Lines were short but steady at Santa Fe polling places Tuesday, when plenty of voters chose to take the traditional route of casting their ballots in person on Election Day, despite concerns about the surge in novel coronavirus cases.
More than 71 percent of Santa Fe County's 107,500 registered voters had cast their ballots by 5 p.m. Tuesday, with all but about 3,500 voting early in person or by absentee ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Statewide, nearly 890,000 voters had cast ballots by 5 p.m. — 57,000 more than New Mexico's record ballot count in 2008 and some 86,000 more than the total vote tally from the 2016 presidential election.
The percentage of statewide registered voters who had cast ballots still trailed the total in 2008, due to a higher number of those registered this year. About 66 percent of the state's 1.35 million voters had participated in Tuesday's election by 5 p.m., compared with 71 percent of the 1.18 million registered in 2008.
While the specter of the coronavirus did loom large at Santa Fe polling sites, evident by the socially distanced setups at each location, what seemed to loom larger was the presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.
John Strauch, who said he recently returned to Santa Fe, was voting at St. John's United Methodist Church on Tuesday morning. He said he wasn’t too concerned about catching the virus and commended the city for its social distancing and sanitizing policies. The main focus for him on Election Day, he said, was voting against Trump.
“I’m registered to vote in New Mexico, but I don’t really follow local politics,” Strauch said. “Trump has to go down. That’s pretty much it.”
Polling officials at St. John's said they saw an early rush after voting opened at 7 a.m., but lines had been fairly scarce after that, with no more than two to three voters at the location at any given time.
Steve Dixon, 52, said he also was not too concerned about voting in person and like Strauch was interested in voting Trump out of office.
The Santa Fe County Fair Building, another voting convenience site in the city, was a little busier, with cars forming a steady stream in and out of the parking lot.
Shortly after voting around noon, David Radunsky, 25, said voting in person brought him a little bit of normalcy after staying home for much of the pandemic.
“The COVID spread is a pretty big concern, I agree, but they have hand sanitizer in there and they make sure to keep you six feet apart and make a really good effort, Radunsky said. “Everyone was wearing a mask — that’s the best anyone can really do about it.”
Radunsky, who is originally from Argentina, also remarked on the importance of voting in general, noting that in some other countries, the right to vote isn’t guaranteed.
“It's a big privilege to vote in this country,” Radunsky said. “... And it’s good to have the freedom to decide who is in control and what they decide.”
Monica Malinowski, 24, said she had voted early but accompanied Radunsky to the polls.
She said she was surprised more people weren’t caught standing in long lines, like she’s experienced in previous years on Election Day.
“I was surprised that today the lines were pretty short,” Malinowski said. “I early voted last week, I believe, and it was quick and easy. I really like the option of early voting.”
Nationwide, early voter turnout had already surpassed two-thirds — 91.9 million — of the total votes cast in the 2016 election, representing about 43 percent of the registered voters nationwide. A total of 16 states, including New Mexico, had seen more than half of their registered voters cast ballots prior to Election Day.
The large number of early voters might have led to a much smoother Election Day than officials had been expecting. Officials had been concerned about result delays due to a high volume of Election Day votes and the arrival of last-minute absentee ballots, as well the potential for voter intimidation and voter suppression efforts at the polls.
In a virtual news briefing Tuesday, Karen Hobert Flynn, president of the national government watchdog group Common Cause, said the election is “going better than expected.” But she said “we probably won't know the winner of the presidential race and other races tonight” because of an increase of mail-in ballots.
“But that's OK,” she said, “because we need to let election officials do their job and count every vote.”
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, said in an email Tuesday the agency had received few reports of issues at polling sites in the state. "A few instances of people being difficult (not wanting to wear a mask, mainly), but nothing that rises to a substantial problem," he said.
For Michelle Armijo, 67, of Santa Fe the early voting process wasn’t as cut and dry as it’s been for her in the past.
Armijo, who normally sends in an absentee ballot, said she was notified of an issue with her mail-in ballot this year. She decided instead to vote in person.
Armijo, who said she’s kept an eye on both local and federal issues in the race, added she hoped to see more Democrats in the victory column come the final vote.
While the majority of people who spoke to the New Mexican expressed support for Biden, Trump did have supporters.
Michael Pearson, 71, said he cast his ballot for Trump “and every Republican on the ballot.”
“I’ve always voted Republican, and that isn’t changing this election,” Pearson said as he left the fair building.
Pearson added he was not concerned about any issues with the vote tally, and he expected to have a clear winner by at least “midday on Wednesday.”
“I don’t know how it will play out, but I have a feeling we’ll know sooner rather than later,” Pearson said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.