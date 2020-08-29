Former U.S. Rep. Peter Smith is a Republican.
But he’s endorsing Joe Biden for president.
Smith, who lives in Santa Fe, is one of more than two dozen former GOP lawmakers who announced their support for the Democratic former vice president last week, just as President Donald Trump took center stage during the Republican National Convention.
“I made my reputation and my career as a Republican in a party of values, and I’m not going to let Donald Trump tell me who I am,” Smith, who represented Vermont in Congress, said in an interview.
Smith is part of Republicans for Biden, an effort launched by the Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign to drum up support among Republicans and highlight members of the GOP who oppose Trump ahead of the November election.
On Monday, the first day of the Republican National Convention, the Biden campaign released a list of 27 Republican former U.S. representatives supporting the former vice president. In addition to Smith, the list included former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who has been a prominent critic of Trump.
“These former members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as president have superseded partisanship,” the Biden campaign said.
Biden also announced support from other Republicans, including former Republican presidential appointees, members of Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and former staff members of the late Sen. John McCain.
Trump’s reelection campaign shot back the president has “unprecedented support” among “real Republican voters.”
“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington swamp for a half-century, so no one should be surprised when swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own,” said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for Trump’s reelection campaign.
Murtaugh added Trump was “making strong inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies,” including Latinos, Blacks and union members.
The Biden campaign’s strategy of bringing together Republicans who oppose Trump is not new. In 2016 — also in August — Hillary Clinton’s campaign announced the formation of a group called Together for America. It was composed of Republicans and independents who supported the Democratic presidential candidate.
There was a long list of well-known Republicans who declared opposition to Trump in 2016, including former President George H.W. Bush, former President George W. Bush, then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich and even former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez.
Smith, who has been a Santa Fe resident for a decade, gave a list of top reasons why he and his fellow Republicans oppose Trump, such as the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration’s policy of detaining migrant children at the border and his impeachment over allegations he pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden.
He said those reasons were “the tip of the iceberg,” adding that he was more concerned about what he called “the seven-eighths of the iceberg” that was “out of sight and below the surface” but “undermining the very stability of our government.”
Smith's examples included Trump’s plan to use military funds to pay for border wall construction and his administration’s tendency to appoint officials to top roles in an “acting” capacity, meaning they have interim status and thereby don’t need Senate confirmation.
“The seven-eighths of the iceberg are things we don’t see or we forget about because so much is going on that does not affect us directly, but undermines a balanced approach to the separation of powers and a constitutional government,” Smith said.
The former congressman also was irked by Trump’s willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin without staff members or note-takers present.
“We don’t know what went on,” Smith said. “There could be direct threats to the security of the country.”
Additionally, Smith criticized what he called the administration’s “attempt to sow confusion around voting.”
Smith was the lieutenant governor of Vermont before serving as U.S. congressman from 1989 through 1991. He was the founding president of the Community College of Vermont and California State University, Monterey Bay.
In Santa Fe, he is chairman of the board at KSFR public radio. He continues to do out-of-state work as the Orkand Endowed Chair and professor of Innovative Practices in Higher Education at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
As for the flip side of the debate — Democrats in New Mexico who support Trump — there is one high-profile elected official who unabashedly favors the president.
Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace, chairman of the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association, said Friday he was twice elected as a Democrat.
Mace spoke at a Trump rally last year in Rio Rancho and has been an outspoken opponent of some of the top initiatives of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, including the so-called “red flag” gun legislation passed earlier this year.
“It’s been hijacked,” Mace said of the Democratic Party. “They are constantly challenging our Constitution. They’re constantly attacking my profession.
“If your opinion differs from their opinion, you’re an evil person,” he added.
