Editor's note: Written responses were edited for length. To see complete responses, go to www.santafenewmexican.com
Democrats
Jennifer Manzanares
Age: 48
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, College of Santa Fe, political science, secondary education; enrolled in NM Edge program at New Mexico State University.
Occupation: Santa Fe County chief deputy treasurer
Relevant experience: Current chief deputy treasurer. acting in the absence of the Treasurer when not in the office. Daily operations of the office to include providing Leadership, customer service, and daily operations. Actively participate in County initiatives of various sorts, most recently the COVID 19 Task Force. Monthly Investment Committee meeting participation with SF County Leadership. On the Job Training since February 2019 of all areas of implementing State of NM Statutes necessary to comply with the duties of a Treasurer's Office. Over twenty years of public service to Non Profits ranging from MANA National to Juvenile Community Corrections.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? The state of New Mexico has been leading the country in taking steps to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading more widely than it has. Continuing the physical distancing, and strategically opening up the economy would be steps I would take as well. Testing for those in essential positions would be another way to ensure those on the front lines stay healthy, followed up by close collaboration with the local laboratories on finding long-term solutions as the pandemic continues to evolve.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? I would encourage the root cause of crime be addressed. Providing trauma informed care for those in the criminal justice system would be another way I would address crime. Lastly, breaking down silos between key agencies would be another way I would approach reducing crime rates.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you're seeking? Customer service, continued property tax outreach and ensuring collaboration with county leaders for safe, liquid investments with the highest yield.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? The late House Speaker Ben Lujan. His commitment to his faith, family, and community are the reasons why I chose him as my hero.
Lucinda Marker
Age: 64
Educational Background: Wright State University, BS, Speech and theater education
Occupation: Semi-retired, but work as a consultant and contract writer. My last full time position was as director of client service for an investment management firm.
Relevant experience: Business manager, Hudson Guild Theater; managing director, Actors Repertory of Taos; vice president of investor relations, Security Capital Group; president, Security Capital Markets Group; financial advisor, Ameriprise: client relationship manager, Davis Selected Advisors; director of client service, Forum Partners Investment Management.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? New Mexicans have done an excellent job of working toward the ultimate goal of flattening the curve of the virus. I’m especially proud of Santa Feans in their efforts, but we have a long road ahead of us. The impact of the virus on our public health system and our economic disruption and devastation over the short and long-term is yet unknown. To suppress the spread of the virus, we need to continue to scale up our capacity for testing, contact tracing and quarantine while taking active measures to keep our first responders and essential workers safe until such time that proven, safe treatment and a vaccine are widely available. Now is not the time to ease up on our practices of social distancing and wearing protective gear in public. The pandemic is causing systemic pain. Revenues are drying up at an alarming rate for state and local governments, which will take a toll on us all, but especially the most vulnerable in our state. We must act decisively and with innovation to not only tackle the effects of this pandemic but with an eye to how our future will be inevitably changed. The goal is to create a more equal, inclusive and sustainable economy. As treasurer, I would work toward developing county-wide financial literacy programs which would be focused on skills and knowledge to address emergencies, debt, investments and budgeting. A comprehensive, common sense knowledge of personal finance would go a long way toward strengthening our endurance to withstand future crises.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Unfortunately, the potential intrinsic effects of the pandemic — increased poverty, unemployment and deepened income inequality — are contributing factors in criminal activity. Law enforcement must be supported to continually enact proactive policies (i.e. targeting repeat offenders). Communities and neighborhoods should build the groundwork to unify in efforts to engage actively with each other and create self-policing networks. We should develop robust programs to address substance abuse. Ultimately, the most important work we can do toward crime prevention is to focus on education and support of families. We know that crime can be disproportionately attributed to our younger population. Our educational system, specifically our teachers, must be given the support and respect they so desperately require. Interventions which succeed in improving school performance and which lower truancy (such as Communities in Schools) have been shown to reduce the level of involvement in crime. It is critical that we develop and execute a mix of sound strategic efforts to combat the social and economic contributing causes of crime.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Common sense in these uncertain times has never been more critical. Responsible, transparent, and prudent oversight of public funds is necessary if we are to shelter the economic storm.
My primary objective is to achieve fiscal discipline in the management of taxpayer dollars. While maximizing a solid rate of return on investments is important, we must exercise extreme caution when evaluating any financial risk. An important element of the treasurer’s fiduciary responsibilities is the proficient and professional cash management that is central to funding necessary public services.
I will ensure that the citizens of Santa Fe County can easily access information about investment reports, records and goals of the treasurer’s office online so that Santa Feans know how their tax dollars are being managed and spent.
Systems within the treasurer’s office must be modernized to ensure ease of property tax payments as well as enabling the office to work with families in need of financial forbearance. Collaboration between Santa Fe County departments and within the Treasurer’s Office will result in identifying opportunities to better serve Santa Fe County residents.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? I have many political heroes and heroines, but today, I choose Barbara Jordan. She was a successful educator, lawyer and politician who was a leader of the Civil Rights Movement. She was the first African-American woman to preside over a legislative body in the United States and the first African-American keynote speaker at a Democratic National Convention. My husband was an elected District Attorney many years ago in Texas and often told me stories of how he was so moved when he was fortunate enough to witness Barbara Jordan’s passionate, thunderous speeches and how male legislators couldn’t help but sit up and pay attention. It was she who famously said, “My faith in the constitution is whole, it is complete, it is total.”
Robert Rubin
Age: 60
Educational background: Wagon Mound High School; attended College of Santa Fe and New Mexico Highlands University
Occupation: Property Tax Specialist
Relevant experience I was a property tax specialist for five years who assisted the state and the County Treasurer's Office in the collections of property taxes around New Mexico. I have 22 years of working with the Property Tax Division, where I compiled extensive research information on delinquent tax accounts, trained and supervised employees in title work. I worked eight years for the Santa Fe County Treasurer's Office in which I prepared financial reports monthly; reconciled bank statements; invested public funds, short and long term; and I was involved in distributing funds to different government agencies.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Continue to keep staff safe by social distancing and following government rules and policies currently in place. I would also ensure that our online system is working properly for our tax payers and be readily available to help my employees; tax payers and other entities during this pandemic.I would ensure that safety measures are in place and continue to meet the needs of my employee's and the tax payers; while we strive to get back to some kind of normal.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? 1. Work with Legislature to approve a senior citizen exemption; 2. Make sure that all tax payers are well informed about any tax changes and what they are eligible to apply for; 3. Promote honesty, integrity, and transparency throughout the County Treasurer's Office.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? President Kennedy because he was an active and influential Democrat and I believe he was a people person and so am I.
His quote has inspired and encouraged me to do what I can to help people throughout my career.
"My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." John F. Kennedy
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.