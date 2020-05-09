The Santa Fe County clerk primary is a five-way race featuring some old hands and new faces.
No Republican is seeking the office, so the winner of the June 2 primary likely will run unopposed in the general election this fall.
County Clerk Geraldine Salazar cannot run for reelection because of term limits. She’s been in the position for eight years.
Salazar has endorsed Katharine Clark, who has worked as a political consultant.
"She contacted me previously, and I told her as I told other candidates I am not endorsing anyone unless I feel there is a need to," Salazar said.
After meeting with Clark, Salazar changed her mind about an endorsement.
"I like her graduate school experience and her knowledge of cybersecurity, which is a major concern to me at this time, especially after the 2016 election," Salazar said. "I felt that her background and knowledge was from someone who would understand what the office was about."
Clark said she wants an all-mail ballot option, especially with concerns over the novel coronavirus. She also promised to modernize the office, such as texting people when their ballots are in and increasing the office's social media presence.
“Coronavirus has made it very clear that I need to support mail-in ballots and make sure that everyone has access,” Clark said.
She received $20,607 in contributions from about 90 donors and spent $1,546.19 in the first quarter, according to online campaign filings.
Her largest donation — $4,000 — was from herself. Her second-largest donation was $1,500 from the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 412. She also had a series of small donations from herself under $100, totaling just under $300.
Clark also loaned $6,000 to her campaign.
"I made that decision because people are feeling really panicked about coronavirus and don’t know what the future holds and are less likely to donate," she said. " I made the decision to invest in myself. If I’m not going to invest in my campaign, why would anyone else?"
Sarah Guzman, part owner of the Pink Giraffe of Santa Fe, a metal and home décor shop, said she wants to expand the availability of bilingual information and lobby the state Legislature to provide increased access to voting by mail.
"It’s about access to voting and making it easier," she said.
Guzman raised $6,655 and spent $3,119.93 between January and mid-April.
Guzman paid Maki Campaign Consulting $1,626.56, her campaign's biggest expense.
Letitia Montoya, another political consultant, is running for the third time for county clerk. Montoya said she supports voting by mail and promised to upgrade the vision of the office.
"I would do that by coming up with an audit to find what’s working in the office and what isn’t," she said.
Montoya raised $11,259.64 from eight donors and has spent $5,655.23. The largest donation, $5,000, was from the Pueblo of Pojoaque. She lent herself $5,000 in October.
Montoya spent $1,364.96 on advertising, $1,348.62 on a campaign kickoff, $1,297.82 on supplies and $648.35 on meetings.
Rick Padilla worked in the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office for 17 years, overseeing voting machines and making sure they were secure on Election Day. He said his priorities are to work on updating voter rolls and provide better voter education and information.
"I worked under three county clerks and three different secretaries of state before that," he said.
Padilla raised $1,017.03 from eight donors and spent $784.80. He donated $500 to his campaign.
Padilla said the amount of cash on hand between him and his opponents wouldn't matter in the election
“I don’t have the type of money that they do, and I believe hard work will get me there,” he said.
Padilla’s campaign expenses included $536 for advertisements, $50 for filing fees, and $198 for stamps and boxes at the post office.
Attempts to reach candidate Bryan Flores were unsuccessful. He has neither spent nor raised any money.
