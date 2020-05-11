Editor's note: Written responses were edited for length. To see complete responses, go to www.santafenewmexican.com
Democrat
Anna Hansen
Age: 71
Educational background: Master's degree in art, photography, University of New Mexico; bachelor's degree in fine arts, University of New Mexico.
Occupation: Santa Fe County commissioner, vice chair for 2020
Relevant experience: Has served as chairwoman and vice chair of the County Commission and represented the board on a variety of committees, including Buckman Direct Diversion; Coalition of Sustainable Communities New Mexico; Metropolitan Planning Organization; Solid Waste Management Agency; Santa Fe Internal Audit Committee; Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area; City of Santa Fe River Commission
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? We need testing, testing and more testing and we will need to be able to do contact tracing and continue to stay at home to lessen community spread. We need to provide personal protective equipment. As we beginning to open up our communities, we need to begin slowly and keep our gathering small to make sure we have contained COVID-19.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Provide education to all from K-12 through community college, trade schools and internships. The drug problem that we have in Northern New Mexico is also one of our root problems. Providing jobs at all levels especially entry level and opportunity for people to move up the ladder so that [they] feel recognized.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? This is a critical time for our community. It’s time to find a real solution for health care, affordable housing, increase behavioral healthcare access, and funding for roads, parks, and essential infrastructure. I have long fought for comprehensive cleanup of radioactive and hazardous waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Cleanup of LANL’s toxic dumps will create jobs and protect Santa Fe County regional drinking water, residents and resources.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Stewart Udall, former secretary of the Interior. He understood how important it is to protect the natural world, our land, our air and our water and our wildlife. He created more national mouments and parks than another secretary of Interior. He also represented and worked to protect Native American from uranium mining with their lawsuits against the federal government.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.