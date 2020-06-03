Several candidates running for the House District 45 seat said they spent a sleepless night waiting for Tuesday's election results.
They're still waiting and perhaps still losing sleep. The Santa Fe County Clerk's Office requested more time Wednesday to tally election results because staffers were still counting absentee ballots.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington gave the county until 3 p.m. Saturday to get the job done, saying the request was "reasonably explainable."
At stake is 5,000 uncounted votes in Santa Fe County, said Alex Curtas, spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office. It's unclear how many votes in the House District 45 contest remain uncounted.
But with just over 4,000 votes tallied in the five-person race to succeed Rep. Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, those uncounted ballots could make all the difference in declaring a victor.
As of Wednesday evening, Linda Serrato held the lead with about 33 percent of the vote. Patrick Varela, the county treasurer, came in second with about 23.5 percent.
Longtime state and local government employee Lisa Martinez, who received Trujillo's endorsement for the seat, had 22.6 percent of the votes. Former City Councilor Carmichael Dominguez got just over 16 percent, and Yolanda Sena received 5 percent.
Serrato said in a live Facebook chat Wednesday afternoon she is "pretty optimistic about the race."
Later in the day, she reiterated she is "cautiously optimistic."
She said that if she has to wait another day or two for final results, it's OK "as long as every voice is heard … as long as every vote is counted, whether it was done last night [Tuesday], whether it was done today or whether it will be done in a week."
Martinez agreed, saying that even if just 500 votes were still left to count, the race could fall in her favor.
"If you end up with a different outcome, the wait is worth it," she said.
Varela said the uncounted votes could mean "the race could go either way. It could even go in Lisa's favor. It's hard to tell."
Trujillo has represented House District 45 since 2003. The working-class district encompasses about 30,000 voters. For many years, Trujillo ran uncontested and voter turnout was relatively low for his election bids.
Late last year, he announced he would not seek reelection, leading the five Democratic candidates to vie for the seat. The winner will take on Helen Milenski, running unopposed on the Libertarian ballot, in November's general election.
