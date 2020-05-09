Editor's Note: Responses were edited for length. To see complete responses, go to santafenewmexican.com. Bryan Flores, a Democratic candidate running for county clerk, did not respond to requests for information.
Democrats
Katharine Clark
Age: 38
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, University of California, Berkeley; MBA, University of New Mexico
– Dual BA: Cognitive Science – Neuroscience emphasis & Interdisciplinary Studies: Moral Psychology - Thesis: Moral Neuroscience
University of New Mexico - Master of Business Administration in Human Resources and Public Policy/Leadership Emphasis
Occupation: Consultant
Relevant experience: Small consulting business owner. Previous experience as political campaign manager, event manager, lab manager, union representative, political director, tech/IT consultant, marketing manager and university instructor. Also served at the Legislature as a House Education Committee analyst, committee secretary and legislative assistant.
NM State Legislature: House Education Committee Analyst, Committee Secretary, and Legislative Assistant
Democratic Party: Ward Chair, Secretary of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, Vice-Chair Young Dems of New Mexico; Chair, Santa Fe Young Democrats.
League of Women Voters: PR/Communications Committee
Emerge NM Class of 2017, Leadership Santa Fe Class of 2020
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? Yes, lien 20 years ago from the long probate process in my grandmother’s death. All taxes released or paid when probate finalized.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Enact social distancing and sterilization policies and procedures in the clerk’s office as much as possible, including polling places. Increase online and virtual services, encourage and support absentee voting, and eventually all-mail-in voting, examine cost-saving procedures for an inevitable budget shortfall.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? Ensure internal controls to prevent fraud in voting or recording, communicate immediately with the District Attorney with any suspicions or indications of voter fraud, ensure any move to digital/online services include anti-fraud software that other clerks use.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? My three priority platform positions: 1. Election protection — improving security measures and polling place processes, monitoring potential voter suppression. 2. Expand ballot access to increase turnout — championing an all-mail ballot (with ballot drop-off and assistance), same-day voter registration and ensuring those with challenges are specially protected. 3. Expanding the user-friendly clerk’s office to include a ticketing system with options for document delivery and payment.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, first Democratic female presidential candidate, and the first black candidate for a major party for president. She said, “The one thing you’ve got going: your one vote.”
Sarah Guzman
Age: 37
Date of birth October 16, 1982
City or area of primary residence Santa Fe
Office sought Santa Fe County Clerk
Educational background: Bachelor's degrees, New Mexico State University; master of science in public policy and management, Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University
Bachelor of Arts in Government
Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Languages
The Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University
Master of Science in Public Policy & Management
Occupation: Small business owner
Relevant experience: I have substantial management and organization experience, key capabilities for this position. The County Clerk manages staff and is responsible for the prompt and accurate filling of many types of records such as real estate deeds, marriage licenses, and voter registration documentation. She is also responsible for staff that interacts with the public in a friendly and helpful manner, an area I believe I can improve given my background. During the election process, the County Clerk assigns five essential volunteers per polling location as well as arranging for and managing each location, duties I am completely capable of performing.
I have worked for an international firm that focused on helping nonprofit organizations with strategic planning and implementation, board and leadership training and fundraising. I managed teams of directors, staff and volunteers nationwide and was responsible for reviewing, evaluating and verifying thousands of records. My organizational skills and attention to detail in safeguarding confidential records was a key function in addition to managing personnel, attributes I believe are important to anyone serving as County Clerk. Additionally, I worked for the Legislature as a fiscal analyst and a program evaluator for both the Legislative Finance Committee and the Legislative Education Study Committee. In both positions I gained experience in data analytics, budget analysis and formulation, program evaluation, and communication and presentation skills. I was required to identify all areas in need of improvement and make recommendations for best practices to various departments.
I’ve also worked for several political campaigns where I gained insider knowledge on the day-to-day operations and the use of voter data and recognize the importance of maintaining up-to-date records in addition to cross referencing records with other department databases such as the Department of Motor Vehicles. I am comfortable operating new database management systems and would have no problem in overseeing the vetting process and transition to newer technology or superior systems. I know firsthand how difficult the voting process is for non-native English speakers. As County Clerk, I will develop procedures to facilitate everyone’s ability to vote.
Most importantly, I have the passion to make sure the public is well treated in each and every interaction with government and a passion to facilitate every person’s right to vote.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? The County Clerk’s Office must first and foremost allow people to conduct their business remotely. Records must still be filed and indexed expeditiously, without requiring the public to enter an office building in order to do this.
Similarly, voting should be done with a requirement of limiting the interaction among voters, staff, and volunteers, in addition to general common areas and voting machines to the extent possible. The Supreme Court has limited our options other than encouraging the facilitation of absentee voting. Therefore, we must ensure our polling locations are as safe as possible with plexiglass partitions, and gloves and masks required and provided at the door. I would also lobby legislatures during the special session, to consider authorizing mail-in ballots for future elections with the intent to protect public safety and increase voter participation.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? There has been very little crime associated with voting and records keeping by the County Clerk’s Office. However, we must be diligent in order to keep it this way, which means staff and volunteers must follow procedures without taking any shortcuts, and staff as well as myself must be vigilant and thorough in performing all of our duties on a regular basis.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you're seeking? 1. To make voting more accessible, including voter education and expanding the availability of bilingual information and resources to everyone that needs them. 2. To reshape our future electorate through strategic partnerships that focus on community outreach, that will ultimately help every citizen feel empowered to vote. Including to help lobby our state legislature for increased access to additional voting methods. In this election, we identified an immense need for emergency mail-in ballot legislation that would have helped secure the safety of our voters. I want to make sure our current state of anxiety, fear, and uncertainty never happens again. 3. To manage an office that is efficient, technologically savvy, and friendly.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? One of my political heroines is Dolores Huerta, for her life’s work in grassroots organizing, advocacy, and her dedication to highlighting economic injustice. As a nationally recognized Latina leader she has made it her mission to help up lift working class families from impoverished communities. She has also helped countless Democratic candidates across the U.S. get elected to office, I had the privilege of meeting her in 2010, when she came to New Mexico to support Diane Denish for Governor. Dolores Huerta’s work is inspiring and she serves as a great role model for Latinos, Hispanics, and New Mexicans statewide.
Letitia Montoya
Age: 57
Educational background: Master of Arts in Education, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, College of Santa Fe
Assure Financial Group (Chief Operation & Compliance Officer) Develop, implement, manage compliance with federal & state regulations. Prepare yearly budgets. Oversee day to day operations & employees. Quality control for customer service.
Santa Fe Medical Labs (Computer Programmer) TRW (Assistant Project Manager) Configure data management system to be user friendly. Quality assurance to ensure the proper operation of newly installed software & hardware. Develop operational procedures and instruction.
Occupation: Strategic planning consultant Develop and implement strategies to meet long-term goals
Relevant experience: Secretary for the New Mexico State Democratic Party; (Elected two terms)national delegate for Democratic National Committee; candidate for Santa Fe County Clerk, 2016.
4. Campaign manager for Secretary of State campaign
5. Core Team member and Field Coordinator numerous campaigns
6. Former board member League of Women Voters, American Cancer Society, and Santa Fe County Community Head Start
7. Volunteer work Salvation Army, St. John’s Soup Kitchen, and Santa Fe Public Schools
8. Community activities Veterans of Foreign Wars, League of Women Voters, and Sierra Club
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes, 34 years ago. I was a young lady and made a mistake by drinking and driving.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Yes, 13 years ago. I developed a life-threating, chronic disease. The cost of medical treatment, prescription and along with the crash in the economy forced me into bankruptcy. It was to protect my family from losing everything.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? Yes, I have been paying it off.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? 1. Lobby for vote by mail legislation; 2. Upgrade the Santa Fe County Clerk’s website specifically add more e-filing options. This will reduce foot traffic into the office; 3. Keep employees and citizens safe by strictly following proper protocol implemented by the government. Making changes immediately upon notice.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? As a concerned citizen of Santa Fe, we need to provide affordable housing to keep our police & sheriff’s officers in Santa Fe, and we need to fill positions that are vacant.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you're seeking? 1. First 100 Days Plan will present strategies, vision and goals for the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office. Audit to assess required changes in the Record Division and Bureau of Election Division. Greater protection against election abuse. Community outreach social media, district meeting, and seminars. 2. Increase voter participation by demonstrating the connection between value of voting and quality of life. Expedite election results. Support vote by mail and open primary. 3. Electronic filing (paper-free-operation) and improved customer service and upgrade the Santa Fe County Clerk’s website to make the website more user friendly. To ensure transparency.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Franklin D. Roosevelt. He believed in a progressive government through the New Deal that led our nation through the Great Depression and victory of World War II. The important programs of the New Deal are Social Security, the National Labor Relations Act, the Banking Act, Rural electrification, and breaking up Utility Holding Companies. His quote, “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.” My quote “Voting is quality of life.”
Rick Padilla
Age: 67
Educational background: High School
Occupation: Retired
Relevant experience: I had been with the Santa Fe County Clerk’s office for 17 years and have held multiple positions including: voting machine supervisor, voting systems administrator and director of operations under the Secretary of State. I have extensive knowledge of statutory requirements as it relates to the election code deadlines. I oversaw all voting machine programming and ensured they were ready to be used on election day, as well as maintaining and securing voting machine software before and after each election. I worked directly with the County Clerk employees, presiding judges, and poll workers in election preparation and procedures. I held training for voting machine technicians to test and program voting equipment for all state, county, city, and school board elections. My education includes a detailed understanding of voting machines and effective communication. Throughout the years I have continued to sharpen my skills relating to the best ways to secure, program, and maintain the machines by taking training courses with Automated Election Services (AES) and Dominion Voting, the certified vendors for the state of New Mexico.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes, DUI in 1980 and 1983. Subsequently attended DUI school.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
Questions and Answers
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? As county clerk, I would change the election to an all-mail out ballot to ensure the safety of the Santa Fe constituents. Additionally, I would ensure that there are drop off sites with secured padded lock ballot boxes.
(For congressional or legislative candidates) What steps would you take to diversify and strengthen New Mexico's economy? This question does not fall under the purview of the county clerk.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? This question does not fall under the purview of the county clerk.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? As an elected official, my main priorities will be to improve and secure our election systems, make voting accessible to all Santa Fe County registered voters, protect the right to vote, ensuring no one is turned away, and provide better voter education and information. I value quality work relationships in order to run a professional office. I will ensure a full staff of well trained and professional employees in all divisions of the County Clerk’s office to better serve the public. I will continue to work closely to serve as an Ex Officio Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners to ensure accountability, confidence and professionalism from both parties to succeed in partnership endeavors. Throughout my time with the County Clerk, I have realized that our youth have little interest in registering to vote. I would like to educate high school seniors to be more involved in local elections in order to understand the importance of registering and voting.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Bruce King, former governor, because he never forgot the people who voted him into office; he was humble, he always remained approachable, and made a large impact for all New Mexicans.
