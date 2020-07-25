The rematch may make the first encounter look like a minor disagreement.
In what promises to be one of the most competitive U.S. House races in the country, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and former state Rep. Yvette Herrell rejoin a bitter battle that went down to the wire in 2018, with Torres Small capturing New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District by fewer than 4,000 votes.
This time around, Torres Small is stressing bipartisanship, as Republicans try to portray her as a liberal Democrat intent on thwarting President Donald Trump.
It's a battle political experts and both parties are closely watching, especially as the race attracts an enormous influx of campaign contributions and outside spending. Torres Small, whom the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has ranked as one of the 15 most vulnerable Democratic incumbents this November, seeks to hang on to a seat that had long been dominated by Republicans — and one the GOP is determined to take back.
A recent internal Republican poll conducted by the Alexandria, Va.-based Tarrance Group puts Torres Small and Herrell in a 46-46 deadlock, with 8 percent of the district's voters undecided.
"This is a classic case where you’ve got a Democrat in a Trump district," said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of the nonpartisan Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a publication of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
To win the vast and mostly rural 2nd Congressional District, which includes Las Cruces and conservative Republican counties such as Eddy, Lea and Chaves, Torres Small is preaching a message of cooperation and moderation in an era of intense political polarization.
Republicans are pushing back against that narrative. Even a year before the election, outside groups poured money into ads attacking Torres Small for backing the House impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Torres Small later voted with fellow Democrats in favor of impeachment articles brought against Trump.
Herrell said during an interview Friday she intends to focus heavily on Torres Small's voting record in Congress as well as her vote in favor of impeachment.
"Again, this is a district that’s very enthusiastic about President Trump, and when you vote to impeach a president that won in a district by 10 points, I think that’s very telling that clearly she’s not aligned with what the New Mexico values are," Herrell said.
But Torres Small said she will stick to a message of unity.
When asked Friday if she considers herself a moderate Democrat, she replied, "I consider myself a New Mexican."
Torres Small acknowledged she voted in favor of impeachment, but said that was only "one of hundreds of votes that I've cast over the two years I've been in Congress."
Immediately after the vote last year, the National Republican Congressional Committee declared Torres Small "a one-term Congresswoman." And Herrell's campaign recently linked Torres Small in an online ad with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., considered two of the most liberal Democrats in Congress.
"Protect freedom. Create opportunity. Defeat the Xocialist agenda," the ad said.
It's a message outside groups backing Republicans will likely continue to pick up on as advertising in the district intensifies, say Kondik, Albuquerque pollster Brian Sanderoff and University of New Mexico political science professor Lonna Atkeson.
Torres Small pushed back on the importance of the impeachment vote during an interview, stressing that in the same week she also voted in favor of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The trade pact is a key priority for Trump and his allies.
“That same week I also supported the president in passing USMCA. That same week we also had a bipartisan vote on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. So even within that week, there were ways that we were finding solutions together," Torres Small said.
She said 78 percent of the votes she has taken have been on measures that had bipartisan support and that 80 percent of the legislation she has sponsored has been bipartisan. There are times when she walks back from the Democratic party line as well.
"I've done it over 30 times," she said, citing votes on border bills, gun control measures and other Democrats' opposition to hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking.
But according to FiveThirtyEight, most of Torres Small's votes have been along party lines. A separate analysis from the nonprofit news organization ProPublica reported Torres Small has voted with fellow Democrats 94.5 percent of the time.
She sponsored 19 bills and co-sponsored 248 others during her time so far in Congress. Among those, 10 had bipartisan sponsors and six were backed by Democrats. Three bills were co-sponsored by Republicans but opposed by fellow Democrats — a resolution on Department of Homeland Security acquisition documentation; a resolution to boost U.S. Border Patrol hiring from rural areas; and the Defending Against Rosatom Exports Act, meant to reduce uranium imports from Russia to the United States.
If Trump's popularity in much of Southern New Mexico could help Herrell, Torres Small for now has an overwhelming funding advantage.
After fighting tooth and nail in a three-way GOP primary, Herrell has spent most of the money her campaign raised. Torres Small, who ran unopposed in the primary, has $3.9 million in cash on hand compared to Herrell's $379,000.
To come out ahead, political analysts say Herrell will have to raise significantly more money and receive the aid of outside groups amplifying the message that Torres Small is a liberal Democrat who is opposed to the president's agenda.
Las Cruces, the state's second-largest city, has leaned Democrat in recent years. Herrell, of Alamogordo, is heavily favored in conservative-leaning Eddy, Lea, Chaves, Lincoln and Curry counties, said Sanderoff.
Independent voters who tend to hate partisan gridlock with a special fervor could decide the election, he said.
When Torres Small won the seat in 2018, her television ads featured her holding a hunting rifle in rural New Mexico. Her latest ad this month stresses coming together in a time of crisis and even mentions working with Trump to help pass the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package.
"She got elected by toting a gun and a rifle and preaching a moderate message. She’s not part of 'the squad'; she’s voted against the Democrat leadership on a few matters in Congress," Sanderoff said, referring to House Democrats' most liberal members.
"She wants to avoid being painted as a liberal, which inevitably will happen in negative ads against her," Sanderoff added. "She’s trying to immunize herself against anticipated ads which will paint her as a Nancy Pelosi liberal in Washington, despite the fact that she feels she is not."
