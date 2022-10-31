Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti unleashed another attack ad Monday against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that continues to highlight the case of a man who killed his ex-girlfriend four days after he got out prison.

The ad features Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage, who opens the hard-hitting campaign commercial by accusing Lujan Grisham of lying about a murder.

“I know the truth ’cause we slapped the cuffs on that coward right over there,” Cage says while standing in front of the spot where his agency arrested Christopher Beltran for the killing of Dominique “Monique” Gonzales.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community