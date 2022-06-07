Mark Ronchetti spent much of his career talking about New Mexico's incessant wind.
On Tuesday night, he could talk about a big statewide win: his own.
Ronchetti, whose time as a TV weatherman helped launch his political career, was projected by the Associated Press as the winner in the Republican Party's gubernatorial primary.
With nearly 88,000 votes cast, Ronchetti had 58 percent of the vote. Rivals Rebecca Dow and Greg Zanetti trailed with 16 and 13 percent, respectively.
Ronchetti will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Libertarian Karen Bedonie in the general election.
In other key races:
•GOP lieutenant governor candidate Ant Thornton had 60 percent of the vote to Peggy Muller-Aragón's 40 percent.
•In Democratic primary for attorney general, Raúl Torrez led Brian Colón with 53 percent of the vote with more than 105,000 votes counted.
•Joseph Maestas held a 56-44 lead over Zack Quintero in the Democratic primary for state auditor, with about 100,000 votes counted.
•Laura Montoya had a significant early lead over Heather Benavidez in the Democrats' primary for state treasurer, with 58 percent.
In Santa Fe-area races:
•Incumbent Sheriff Adan Mendoza held a sizable lead over challenger David Webb, with 56 percent of the vote and more than 18,000 votes counted.
•With more than 1,700 votes counted, political newcomer Camilla Bustamante had 62 percent of the vote in the County Commission District 3 race, outdistancing incumbent Rudy Garcia and Santa Fe City Councilor Chris Rivera.
•In District 1, Santa Fe businessman Justin Greene had 40 percent of the vote, with Orlando Romero at 30 percent and Jon Paul Romero of Pojoaque at 30 percent.
•In the contested race for Magistrate Court Division 2, Dev Singh Khalsa had 40 percent of the vote in a four-person race with nearly 17,000 votes counted.
In area Democratic legislative primaries:
•Incumbent Democrat Andrea Romero was cruising to victory in House District 46, with 64 percent of the vote over two challengers, including County Commissioner Henry Roybal.
•In District 40, Joseph Sanchez held a 60-40 lead over incumbent Roger Montoya.
•In District 41, Susan Herrera appeared headed to victory over Marlo Martinez, with 54 percent of the vote.