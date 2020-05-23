Leo Jaramillo thinks he can win the Senate District 5 seat. 

The Rio Arriba County commissioner and chief of staff for Los Alamos National Laboratory's facilities said he believes incumbent Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, is vulnerable.

"I think voters are ready for a change," he said, based on discussions he's had with voters.

The 43-year-old is the only Democrat challenging Martinez, who has been in office for some two decades, in the June 2 primary.

The winner will face Libertarian Lee Weinland and Republican Diamantina Prado Storment in the general election; both are running unopposed in their parties' primaries.

The map of Senate District 5 is big and wide, reaching through Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Sandoval counties. It encompasses close to 50,000 people from a wide background of socioeconomic conditions. 

Martinez, 67, made headlines last summer when he was involved in a drunken-driving crash in Española in which his vehicle ran into another, injuring two people. A state district judge found Martinez guilty of aggravated driving while intoxicated and sentenced him to serve five days in jail.

Though that did not affect Martinez's ability to serve during this year's 30-day legislative session, he did step down from his post as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Martinez has said in previous interviews it will be up to voters whether the conviction will affect their decision to vote for him. 

Martinez — who did not respond to requests for an interview — has been in Rio Arriba County politics since the 1980s. He defeated former state Sen. Arthur Rodarte in the 2000 Democratic primary.

In a recent online forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Los Alamos, Martinez said he has always worked on behalf of constituents and found funding to help their causes. During the 2019 legislative session, for example, close to $500,000 in funding went to his district for facility upgrades at the Beatrice Martinez Senior Center in Española, improvements to the senior center in Ohkay Owingeh, and vehicle and equipment upgrades for Santa Clara Pueblo’s day care center.

Another $1.2 million went to Northern New Mexico College’s Española campus for building renovations.

He successfully pushed for state funds during the 2020 session to match federal funds to maintain clean water systems in the state and money to hire additional judges for the overloaded court system.
 
Jaramillo — who was convicted of drunken driving when he was a teenager — said he thinks Martinez's DWI could work against him because the senator was initially unapologetic and did not take responsibility for his actions. 
 
"I do believe it will be on voters' minds," he said. 
 
He said his own DWI was a youthful mistake and does not carry the same weight of responsibility as a sitting lawmaker who hurt people and refused to acknowledge his mistake.
 
Jaramillo touted both his academic and professional background as a journalist and educator — positions he held, all told, for about two and a half years after he graduated from college — as experiences that helped him learn how to listen and consider both sides of the story.

He said during the virtual forum that he is one of the few civic leaders from his area to push New Mexico's congressional delegation for federal help to clean groundwater pollution in Española.

A resolution passed by Rio Arriba County commissioners earlier this year asks the delegation for a new investigation and feasibility study for the affected site, plus recognition that a second contamination plume requires federal action as well.

Like Martinez, Jaramillo said state leaders have to start diversifying the economy and move away from a reliance on the oil and gas industry and toward supporting alternative energy such as wind and solar power. 
 
Jaramillo said he is studying ways to possibly obtain unused county and city lands to build affordable housing — not just for low-income residents but to attract "new hires, or potential hires, who are looking for a place to live where they don’t have to spend 45 percent of their income on a mortgage or rent."
 
He said he also wants to introduce legislation that will protect the state's acequia system from being polluted or dismantled in any way. 
 
According to reports filed with the Secretary of State's Office, as of last week both men have raised more than $22,000 in campaign contributions. 

