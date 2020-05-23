Leo Jaramillo thinks he can win the Senate District 5 seat.
The Rio Arriba County commissioner and chief of staff for Los Alamos National Laboratory's facilities said he believes incumbent Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, is vulnerable.
"I think voters are ready for a change," he said, based on discussions he's had with voters.
The 43-year-old is the only Democrat challenging Martinez, who has been in office for some two decades, in the June 2 primary.
The winner will face Libertarian Lee Weinland and Republican Diamantina Prado Storment in the general election; both are running unopposed in their parties' primaries.
The map of Senate District 5 is big and wide, reaching through Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Sandoval counties. It encompasses close to 50,000 people from a wide background of socioeconomic conditions.
Martinez, 67, made headlines last summer when he was involved in a drunken-driving crash in Española in which his vehicle ran into another, injuring two people. A state district judge found Martinez guilty of aggravated driving while intoxicated and sentenced him to serve five days in jail.
Though that did not affect Martinez's ability to serve during this year's 30-day legislative session, he did step down from his post as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Martinez has said in previous interviews it will be up to voters whether the conviction will affect their decision to vote for him.
Martinez — who did not respond to requests for an interview — has been in Rio Arriba County politics since the 1980s. He defeated former state Sen. Arthur Rodarte in the 2000 Democratic primary.
In a recent online forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Los Alamos, Martinez said he has always worked on behalf of constituents and found funding to help their causes. During the 2019 legislative session, for example, close to $500,000 in funding went to his district for facility upgrades at the Beatrice Martinez Senior Center in Española, improvements to the senior center in Ohkay Owingeh, and vehicle and equipment upgrades for Santa Clara Pueblo’s day care center.
Another $1.2 million went to Northern New Mexico College’s Española campus for building renovations.
He said during the virtual forum that he is one of the few civic leaders from his area to push New Mexico's congressional delegation for federal help to clean groundwater pollution in Española.
A resolution passed by Rio Arriba County commissioners earlier this year asks the delegation for a new investigation and feasibility study for the affected site, plus recognition that a second contamination plume requires federal action as well.
