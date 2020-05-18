After one term in the state House, Rep. Gregg Schmedes of Tijeras is challenging seasoned lawmaker Jim White for the Senate District 19 seat in the Republican Primary.
Democrat Claudia Risner and Libertarian John McDivitt will face the winner in the general election in November.
White, a retired military pilot and airport executive from Albuquerque, served in the House from 2009 to 2014 and has been a senator since 2017 in District 19, which includes parts of Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Torrance counties.
He won the Senate seat in November 2016 with over 61 percent of the more than 24,300 votes cast.
As a member of the Senate Finance Committee and interim Legislative Finance Committees, White said he's proud of his voting record to keep cash reserves at around 25 percent of the state budget. He now wants to focus on giving rebates of $500 to $1,000 to every New Mexico taxpayer and eliminating income taxes on Social Security income.
"It's time to give a rebate to every taxpayer in the state. It was done in the past, and I've been saying it's time to do it again," White said.
"I'm big on balanced budgets," he added. "I've voted no on budgets we didn't approach in that manner, but in the past couple years, I think the Legislature has done a good job making sure we're balanced."
White also said he wants to see new spending focused on all tiers of the criminal justice system, from public defenders to the Attorney General's Office.
Schmedes said he thinks the district's constituents will prefer his more conservative voting record to that of White.
"Jim is a great guy. He's a veteran, but he does not have a very conservative voting record," Schmedes said. "I believe the constituents want a stronger conservative voice in that seat."
Schmedes said he is interested in expanding his constituency through the Senate seat. Senate District 19 is larger his current House District 22, including the Four Hills neighborhood in Albuquerque, along with Edgewood and Moriarty.
When it comes to reopening businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, White said he favors a "smart and slow" return normal business operations.
Schmedes, a medical doctor who specializes in ear, nose and throat care with the National Sinus Institute, said he has been frustrated by a requirement for hospitals and clinics to limit the amount and types of patients they take during the pandemic.
"Right now, there are hospitals that have the facilities and have the staff but don't know how exactly to reopen," Schmedes said. "I'm concerned we're rationing health care for COVID and not talking about so many other people that are suffering."
Both White and Schmedes received $2,400 contributions from Chevron this cycle. White also gave himself a $30,000 loan. Thanks in part to the loan, he has outraised Schmedes, campaign finance data shows, with $45,000 compared with Schmedes' $16,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.