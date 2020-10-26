LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Strolling toward Storrie Lake on a blustery day with a look of intensity, Alexis Martinez Johnson is talking about the importance of tightening border security as her children, Casandra and Conrad, play in the distance.
“So those guys right there is why I’m doing this,” said the Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, pointing to her 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son. “The children. I don’t want my daughter to be taught in Santa Fe that her father, working 17 hours a day in the energy industry, should be hated."
Casandra's father works for a Midland, Texas-based engineering firm owned by the child's paternal grandfather, a business that does work for oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. And as Johnson puts it, their entire way of life — from expressing conservative ideas, to taking pride in helping supply oil and gas, to owning a firearm — is under attack by what she calls "environmental extremism," "socialism" and left-wing "mob rule" that brought down the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk nearly two weeks ago.
It's the kind of strident sales pitch that may prove a tough sell in Johnson's race against Teresa Leger Fernandez, her heavily favored, better-known, better-funded Democratic opponent. The race is not thought to be competitive — even by the National Republican Congressional Committee, which has not lent any financial support to Johnson.
Nevertheless, Johnson continues to campaign aggressively, touching on crime and addiction in New Mexico in addition to her enthusiasm for guns and opposition to abortion in a district with many Catholics.
Conventional wisdom — and the results of the past several elections — make it unlikely that kind of campaign can work in the 3rd District. If anything, the area — a region encompassing much of Northern New Mexico from the Arizona to Texas state lines — has become more progressive, not less, said Albuquerque-based pollster Brian Sanderoff.
The best margin for Republicans in the past decade was in 2008 and 2010, when Ben Ray Luján won 56 and 57 percent of the vote, respectively. That was in part because activist Carol Miller split the Democratic ticket with more than 12 percent support as an independent candidate in 2008, and the GOP wave on which Susana Martinez rode into the Governor's Office in 2010, Sanderoff said.
In the past eight years, Luján has won by larger margins: usually between about 62 and 63 percent of the vote. Sanderoff said that kind of Democratic support has remained stable in the district.
Even Johnson characterizes her campaign in David-and-Goliath terms. So what fuels an underdog campaign with scant financial support?
"When you see the foundation of the United States under attack," she replied.
In terms of symbolism, if not votes, Storrie Lake is important to her. It's close to the location where a teenage girl was murdered several months ago, underscoring, Martinez said, the importance of bolstering police departments and strengthening the U.S.-Mexico border.
Such themes, familiar from Republican candidates, are easily repeated by Johnson, who argues freedom of speech is threatened by a narrowing of ideas at a time of intense political polarization; the Second Amendment is at risk by so-called red-flag legislation signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; Albuquerque's listing of its Civic Plaza as a "school zone" where firearms are banned.
She talked about those threads during an interview Thursday with Joseph Baca, co-owner of KFUN/KLVF radio — a former Las Vegas, N.M., city councilor who said he resigned in July amid frustration that he couldn't accomplish his political objectives.
If Johnson doesn't win her long-shot bid, she says she'll continue to advocate for issues she cares about. She declined to say whether she'd run again in 2022. But perhaps most important for the Republican candidate — and the issue that may gain her the most votes in Northern New Mexico — is her anti-abortion stance.
"My long-term goals would be to promote a voice that is not being heard. That's why I got in here. The second point is the sanctity of life in those late stages [of pregnancy],” she says as Casandra hands her mom a handful of tiny clams, laughs and goes back to playing along the shore of Storrie Lake.
