Adan Mendoza
Email: sheriffmendoza2022@gmail.com
Age: 49
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor of Arts, in criminology, University of New Mexico, 1995
Occupation: Santa Fe County sheriff
Political experience: Serving my first term as Santa Fe County Sheriff. This is my first political office and I am seeking reelection to a second term.
Relevant life experience: Father, student, football coach, substitute teacher, lifetime career in law enforcement starting as a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy cadet and retired from the sheriff's office with the command of major, the third highest-ranking position at the agency.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes
If yes, please explain. In 1992, as a 20-year-old college student, I was charged and arrested for driving while intoxicated. I made a serious mistake and learned from this life lesson. I made sure it never happened again. I focused on completing my college degree and continued working toward my goals and aspirations, which ultimately led me to a lifelong career as a law enforcement professional.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
Evaluate the current operation of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Are citizens getting quality law enforcement? Why? During my tenure, including the last two years of the pandemic, our agency has worked persistently to provide responsive law enforcement services to Santa Fe County residents. We constantly reassessed and adjusted our operations and staffing throughout the pandemic to ensure that quality public safety was always delivered, all while protecting the health and welfare of our officers, administrative staff, and the public. As sheriff, we have revised our use of force and body-worn camera policies, expanded sex offender registration, targeted violent gangs in the city, and created alternatives to incarceration programs to recognize a few accomplishments.
What is the ideal staffing level for the sheriff’s office, both sworn deputies and support personnel, and what specifically would you do to increase those numbers? Currently, the agency has 100 full-time deputy positions and 30 support personnel. These positions include patrol officers, criminal investigators, District Court security deputies, community service and recruitment staff, records management, animal control, evidence, and finance/administration staffing. The ideal staffing level would include filling all vacant deputy and support staff positions. Once positions are filled we will reassess priorities and request additional staff as needed. With any personnel expansions, I would work closely with county commissioners and the county manager to develop a budget request during the county's budget hearings. The sheriff's office budget is subject to commission/manager review and approval.
What separates you from your opponent, and why would you be the better choice for the position? I am the only candidate in this election for county sheriff who has executive management experience with nearly 25 years of experience in the law enforcement profession, and I hold a Bachelor of Arts in criminology. I have a demonstrated record of leadership. I am responsible for the overall decision-making at this agency, which includes the development of budgets, administration of personnel actions, and development of public policy initiatives. I have a solid record of accomplishments as sheriff, including instituting programs for alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent offenders, expansion of sex offender registration programs, and initiation of officer peer intervention training.
The union representing Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies took a vote of no confidence in the current sheriff. In your opinion, how should the public interpret that vote, and how do/would you work with the union? I have always maintained a professional, nonpartisan relationship with union leaders and members, and I will continue to do so. I've worked to increase deputy pay on average by 24 percent during my tenure. It is my opinion that the union vote was propelled by certain union leaders who have familial ties with a political agenda to support my opponent. The union president and my opponent are first cousins. Many union issues alleged are untruthful. I will always aspire to improve working relationships and professional operations with the union because, ultimately, it is in the public's best interests.
David Webb
Email: webb4sheriff@gmail.com
Age: 36
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: High school diploma
Occupation: Lieutenant, law enforcement officer
Political experience: None
Relevant life experience: I come from generations of policing in Santa Fe. Started at a young age and have worked in, supervised and commanded all units in the police department. Started as a dispatcher, public safety aide, deputy sheriff, police officer, worked to lieutenant.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
Evaluate the current operation of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Are citizens getting quality law enforcement? Why? The deputies of the SFCSO are incredibly dedicated and hard-working, trying to best serve our residents; but our deputies are suffering from failed leadership, and as a result, the residents of Santa Fe County are not receiving the highest quality of law enforcement that they could be. The sheriff's office has not been working with surrounding agencies. They are also down roughly 20 positions, which is causing deputies to work with extremely low staffing levels, not including civilian and administrative shortages. The agency also lacks in training, and is only meeting the minimum qualifications required by the state.
What is the ideal staffing level for the sheriff’s office, both sworn deputies and support personnel, and what specifically would you do to increase those numbers? Ideal staffing levels is a complex issue. The staffing levels of the sheriff’s office must be evaluated. From my own experience, I know we will need to complete a staffing study and workload assessment. We need to quantify the workload of each deputy or administrative staff member based on calls for service, call types, response times, and reports taken. A baseline can then be developed that will help identify areas that need to be expanded, created or reduced. Competitive pay needs to be addressed. Fostering a positive work environment for personnel will also aid in retention.
What separates you from your opponent, and why would you be the better choice for the position? My knowledge, work ethic, experience, training, and leadership are second to none. My approach to creating an efficient and effective department is based on progressive thinking and implementation. Continually assessing programs in place, opportunities, and data will greatly improve the service the agency provides to the community. I actively engage in constructive dialog to create better progressive policing in our communities. Seeing areas of improvement through a different lens will provide a better service. Also, helping our deputies plan for their future, and providing them with the tools, training and opportunities to succeed build their future is key.
The union representing Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies took a vote of no confidence in the current sheriff. In your opinion, how should the public interpret that vote, and how do/would you work with the union? The public should be afforded the opportunity to read the letter. The details and multitude of issues outlined by the union body are alarming, and speak for themselves. I have spoken with the union body on several occasions to hear their concerns. I have outlined my platform and plans to address the issues they’ve explained. I will continue my work to create and foster a good working relationship with the union body and administration. My efforts and work thus far, have resulted in my earning the endorsement from the union body for the position of sheriff.