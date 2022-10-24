Briana Zamora
Party affiliation: Democrat
Age: 48
City or area of primary residence: Albuquerque
Educational background: University of New Mexico School of Law, Juris Doctorate, Albuquerque, 2000; New Mexico State University, Bachelor of Arts, Las Cruces, December 1996.
Occupation: New Mexico Supreme Court Justice
Political Experience: Recommended four times by bipartisan judicial nominating commission; Justice, New Mexico Supreme Court; Judge, New Mexico Court of Appeals; Judge, Second Judicial District Court; Judge, Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.
Relevant life experience: I am a mother of two children. I understand the hardships that all families encounter regarding finances and raising children.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent?: I have dedicated my career to public service and am one of the only in New Mexico's history to serve at every level of our courts. I have presided over 20,000 cases, including first-degree murder cases. I have helped people get back on their feet through specialty courts such as Homeless and Drug Court. I have a strong background as an assistant Attorney General and as guardian ad litem protecting abused and neglected children.
2. Describe your judicial philosophy: My judicial philosophy is to serve with integrity and honesty and to ensure that everyone entering the court system is treated with dignity and respect, and that their voice is heard. My philosophy is to get it right through extensive research, listening, and applying the law fairly and evenly. I know when to be tough, but I always know how to be fair.
3. The Supreme Court formed the Equity and Justice Commission in 2020 to address issues related to race and bias in the judiciary. What are your views on whether the court, as a whole, deals effectively with racial and gender bias?: This Commission is important to the work we do. A similar commission that I helped form, the Supreme Court Commission on Mental Health and Competency, is also committed to improving access to the justice system. This is something we must constantly work on at all levels, through training, education, and constant evaluation. Just like all organizations, the court system can do better, and this commission is critical to ensuring that we do that.
4. What do you perceive as the greatest obstacles to justice in New Mexico, if any?: The greatest obstacle to justice is the access to legal representation. Professional representation is critical in navigating this very complicated system. Encouraging and enhancing pro bono services of the New Mexico State Bar membership would allow more people to effectively navigate this system.
5. Who do you most admire on the current United States Supreme Court and why?: Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg. She has inspired a generation of women to strive for excellence. She demonstrated that anyone can achieve the highest position with integrity and dignity. She is a true role model for any person, especially a judge.
Kerry Morris
Age: 70
Party affiliation: Republican
City or area of primary residence: Albuquerque
Educational background: J.D. University of New Mexico Law School, 1981
Occupation: Lawyer
Political Experience: Ran for Metro Court 1986, District Court 2004, Supreme Court 2020
Relevant life experience: Have lived in New Mexico for nearly 70 years. Have owned several small businesses. Raised a family, been married 36 years.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. Why should voters choose you over your opponent?: I will bring to the court balance and the common sense that comes from 41 years of legal experience in the private practice of law. I am a former prosecutor in the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. I have represented thousands of individuals and small businesses as well as state of New Mexico agencies in a wide variety of legal matters.
2. Describe your judicial philosophy: I believe that judges should base their decisions on the law, not politics. Our decisions should be governed by the Constitution and the laws that have been duly enacted by the Legislature. A judge's decisions should be well considered, based on the law and the facts and not reactive to current social turmoil and unrest.
3. The Supreme Court formed the Equity and Justice Commission in 2020 to address issues related to race and bias in the judiciary. What are your views on whether the court, as a whole, deals effectively with racial and gender bias?: Yes the court has dealt with these issues very effectively through the codes of professional and judicial conduct. Also, I have been a lawyer for 41 and have never personally encountered either racial or gender bias in the courts of New Mexico.
4. What do you perceive as the greatest obstacles to justice in New Mexico, if any?: There are communities in this state that have a hard time having their issues properly addressed by the courts. For example, the concerns of the deaf and hard of hearing are not often addressed in a way that is meaningful for them. The court needs to do a better job of reaching out to these communities.
5. Who do you most admire on the current United States Supreme Court and why?: Clarence Thomas for his courageous commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.