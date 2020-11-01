President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have crisscrossed the U.S., meeting with voters in key battleground states in the final days of an unprecedented presidential election season amid an enduring coronavirus pandemic.
But neither candidate has made a campaign visit to New Mexico in 2020.
In recent weeks, the Republican president — who vowed to win the state during a 2019 rally and said he would return — has been to neighboring Nevada, Texas and Arizona. He's been to Pennsylvania. Democratic rival Biden also made a surprise visit to the East Coast swing state despite a smaller list of in-person campaign events on his schedule because of the pandemic.
New Mexico, a onetime swing state where 2020 polling has shown a heavy lead for Biden, is no longer a critical campaign state for presidential candidates in the lead-up to Election Day.
"Other states became more strategically advantageous to focus on for the Trump campaign," Albuquerque-based pollster Brian Sanderoff said.
"At one point, the Trump campaign thought they would have all this surplus money and could try to flip states that Hillary Clinton won," he added. "But as the campaign progressed, money became a little tighter and they began to have to play a little more defense, holding states that they had won in 2016 rather than expanding their boundaries to Hillary Clinton states. The priorities changed."
In 2019, Trump ignited supporters in Rio Rancho with a stump speech focused on the need to tighten border security, build the wall and bolster the oil and gas industry in a state that is heavily reliant on the energy sector to fund public schools and state government more broadly.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence targeted New Mexico in 2016, with multiple visits to fire up the Republican base. Since then, however, the president has been largely absent.
Sanderoff said that's likely because New Mexico is an unlikely win for Trump.
Public Policy Polling shows Biden has a 14-point lead here; GBAO Strategies put Biden 13 points ahead. Sanderoff's Albuquerque-based Research and Polling Inc. found Biden has a 15-point lead.
Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager declined to give an interview on the subject, but she said in a statement voters deserve Trump for a second term.
"The people of New Mexico don't want four years of the same Democrat leadership that has failed them at the state and local level — they want and deserve a President who will stand up for them and the issues they care about," she said.
Zager added that Biden "is the ultimate D.C. insider and has already failed New Mexico for decades while President Trump has delivered real results in just one term."
She argued Trump has broadened his base here because of his record in office and said his campaign has been on the ground in New Mexico for years.
Despite the lackluster polling for the Trump campaign, the New Mexico Republican Party has been active, making 2.1 million phone calls and knocking on more than 900,000 doors across the state in an effort to drive voters to support Trump, according to party Chairman Steve Pearce.
Polls don't always show real, on-the-ground support, Pearce said.
“I explained to the president’s team that I can’t explain the difference," he said in a telephone interview. "I’ll tell you that areas that I know that have been very resistant before are not being reported back as resistant at all. I’ve knocked doors myself in a working-class Hispanic neighborhood in Lea County this weekend, and … people were engaged, strongly supportive of the president — so we’ll see where it goes. You never can forecast."
Like some suburban Trump supporters in 2016, Pearce said, many Latino voters in New Mexico are "shy to say how they voted when pollsters called."
Pearce said he doesn't think the president's lack of presence in the state will cause any voters to shy away from casting their ballots for him.
Zager declined to say why the president did not return to New Mexico despite a promise to do so.
Pearce and other Republicans said they think Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's strict public health rules forbidding large public gatherings played a role.
Jason Perry, former chairman of the Chaves County Republican Party who helped bring Pence to Roswell in 2016, declined to say whether the Trump campaign had at one point planned a 2020 visit to New Mexico.
“I don’t know that I can openly — I don’t know that I would be willing to openly confirm anything nor deny anything at this time," Perry said. "I can say there was every intention from the president to have a strong presence in New Mexico as far as the candidates were concerned. We fully expected candidates to be here in New Mexico, but due to the [health] mandates and the situation, the determination was made to have a strong grassroots campaign in New Mexico; put soldiers on the ground, and allow the candidates to concentrate in other areas where there was stronger welcome for those kind of events."
Both campaigns also have spent little on advertising in New Mexico.
The Trump campaign and supportive outside groups have spent more than $380,000 on Facebook ads in the state, according to New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, which led a project on Facebook ad spending.
The Trump campaign nationally has spent more than $55.5 million on Facebook ads, while Biden has spent $36.8 million, the Associated Press reported. The campaigns together have spent more than $1 billion on TV ads in key battleground states.
Democrats also have been working hard to drive grassroots support to boost voter turnout, officials said. The Democratic Party is holding phone drives and has held numerous virtual events, including one with Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.
The Biden campaign held an event last week with Lujan Grisham, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, state Attorney General Hector Balderas and others.
Another recent event, the Sandoval County GOTV Fiesta, had over 800 people attend live on Facebook and Zoom, according to the party.
"Of course we’re disappointed that we couldn’t see candidates in the living flesh and blood, but we haven’t been able to do that with anybody," said New Mexico Democratic Party Chairwoman Marg Elliston. "It’s not as fun, that’s for sure. But we’ve been making lots of contacts."
In 2008, Elliston said, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people attended a Barack Obama rally. After that, the tide turned for Democrats. The last GOP presidential win in New Mexico was George W. Bush, who scraped together a narrow 2004 victory with a margin of 0.8 percent.
"Since then, we’re reliably blue," Elliston said. "So we did our job, and now we get to be reliable and we don’t often get the headliners."
Although Trump did not come back to New Mexico, his 2016 and 2019 visits did foretell something that stuck: The Trump campaign's efforts to build a new coalition that eats into Biden's support among Latino voters.
Winning over conservative-leaning Latinos has been a key strategy for Trump's campaign in New Mexico and other states. A September New York Times/Siena College poll found Trump trailing Biden among Latino men by 8 percent.
Whether the new coalition holds remains to be seen.
Trump supporter Brian McMath, a pastor at the Valley Bible Baptist Church in Española, who said he is not Hispanic, said he is supporting the president because of Trump's platform.
“I am pro-life, pro-Israel and pro-Second Amendment, pro-Constitution, and so that would be my reasoning," McMath said. "He has [also] put around him some leaders in his Cabinet and vice president who would hold to those positions."
