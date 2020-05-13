Editor's note: Written answers were edited for length. For complete responses, go to santafenewmexican.com.
DEMOCRATS
Brian Harris
Age: 57
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, political science, Eastern Connecticut State University; Juris Doctorate, University of Vermont Law School
Occupation: An attorney since 1990, I am on leave through the duration of this campaign as Commissioner Steve Fischmann’s adviser at the PRC. Prior to this, I have worked in telecommunications as a ratepayer advocate for the state attorney general and have also worked as a general practice attorney interest for close to 30 years. I have never held elected office or even contemplated running for office until now.
Relevant experience: Worked in utility regulation, telecommunications and consumer protection for nearly 30 years; advocated for the consumer interest as an assistant attorney general for 10 years. I also served as a telecommunications economist and more recently, as an adviser to PRC Commissioner Steve Fischmann. Served as a program manager for the National Science Foundation and as an attorney-adviser to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. I know the issues before the PRC and how they can benefit all New Mexicans. My first job out of college was teaching English as a foreign language in the Peace Corps (Gabon '85-'87)
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I would revisit the concept of “social ratemaking.” Equality and equity are two different things, and I think that the PRC should recognize this fact. If we accept that electricity is an important input to just about everything we do, we should also accept that a $200 electric bill is more of a burden on a poor family than on a rich one. This issue will only become more pronounced as we move through the COVID-19 crisis, and the PRC should be ready to deal with this. Longer term, the commission should be looking at ways to diversify our economy. The prime mover for this would be to create a regulatory environment that is fair, timely, proactive and predictable. Companies have been reluctant to invest to date because of the volatile and dysfunctional reaction their proposals have caused. New Mexico cannot afford this. As commissioner I cannot guarantee any outcome for a specific case. What I can guarantee is a fair and impartial process and a decision based solely on the merits of the case. This is the type of regulatory environment that renewables need to thrive and I will strive to create that.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? One of the best crime reduction strategies is a jobs strategy. New Mexico must be the go-to place for clean energy technology and jobs. Creating a fair and predictable regulatory environment is the first step to attracting more job creating investment to NM. On the PRC, that will be my priority.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? 1. Defend and advance the Energy Transition Act by modernizing our aging electricity grid to handle new technology and massive amounts of new clean energy; 2. Finish the task of extending a solid broadband connection to every New Mexican; 3. Replace internal politics and favoritism at the PRC with a science-based approach to clean energy regulation.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Nelson Mandela because he never gave up.
Joseph Maestas
Age: 59
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Española Valley High School; University of New Mexico, bachelor's degree in civil engineering; master's degree, Arizona State University, civil engineering
Occupation: Business development manager and engineer, Souder, Miller & Associates; retired civil servant (U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, highway engineer and planner (1983-2006); U.S. Census Bureau, partnership specialist (2009-10); and U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, Albuquerque Area Office, Technical Services Division director (2010-16).
Relevant experience: Over the last three-plus years in the private sector, I’ve worked on small scale water system improvements, renewable energy studies, asset management studies; transportation improvements and private land developments. Serving as a federal engineer essentially made me a federal regulator. I was tasked with implementing many landmark federal laws like the Federal Aid Highway Program, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, Endangered Species Act, etc. This experience is critical and very similar to the intra-state regulatory role of the PRC. I have served as a municipal elected official for 14 years as a former Española city councilor (2000-06) and Santa Fe city councilor (2014-18); and a former mayor of Espanola (2006-10). I served on these governing bodies which serve as quasi-judicial bodies when hearing appeals (and District Court remands) from lower level entities (e.g., Historic Design Review Board, Planning Commission, etc.) similar to the PRC. I am a licensed professional engineer (since 1987) in the States of New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I would continue the stay-at-home orders until we develop and implement a robust testing and contact tracing program. Once that is in place, I would phase in the reopening of businesses while maintaining social distancing and limiting groups to 10 or less. Until a trial-tested vaccine is widely available, life will not be back to normal. As a PRC commissioner, I would ensure that utility companies do not disconnect essential services (electricity, natural gas, water, etc.) and internet access.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? I would address early symptoms of behavioral issues (truancy, classroom behavioral problems, etc.) of young children to avoid the system shunning the child before they potentially enter the criminal justice system. Use early intervention programs like a first-offender program to guide juvenile offenders back towards being a law-abiding citizen. For non-violent offenders that are addicted to opioids and other drugs, I would divert them to a pre-prosecution diversion program in the hopes of rehabilitating them before their crimes escalate. I would evaluate the criminal justice system to ensure that people of color are not systemically and disproportionately being impacted by unfair sentences. I would make mental health treatment available earlier to children before entering the criminal justice system and part of a continuum of care for frequent offenders. I would do all I could to curb the incidence of gun violence and, on the broadest scale, determine the level of need (access to healthcare, education, broadband, etc.) of people of color and rural residents, to help give them a hand up.
What are your three top priorities or objectives? In order to build a solid path to a clean energy future and ensure that we all share that vision and walk that path together, I would seek to: 1. Build consensus among the PRC and the executive and legislative branches along with the attorney general to comprehensively transform the PRC into the best state regulatory organization in the country as New Mexico is now a national leader in a transition to a clean energy through the Energy Transition Act. 2. Ensure the PRC receives consistent, adequate funding from the Legislature. 3. Reform the PRC and modernize our electric grid.
We can build that path by:
a. Reforming the regulatory and organizational structure of the PRC;
b. Transforming and expanding our grid to a more versatile hybrid, smart grid that can accommodate a mix of renewable energy.
c. Fully implement key supportive legislation like electrification of transportation vehicles, utility rate decoupling, and grid modernization.
d. Incentivize the use of more battery storage for quick start capability over natural gas.
e. Seriously evaluate having NM be a part of a more competitive market that is conducive to customer choices, lower utility rates through competition, and improved interconnection and expansion of renewable energy projects and entities (e.g., IPPs, etc.).
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Barack Obama. He upheld the honor and dignity of the office of the president while leading our nation through a horrible recession and ushered in a landmark national health care program through the Affordable Care Act which aided many New Mexicans especially through the Medicaid expansion.
