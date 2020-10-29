A man recently walked into a Santa Fe County polling location wearing a Trump T-shirt.
That caught the eye of Roger Taylor, who knew that wearing political paraphernalia at polling sites is against the rules.
Taylor, a so-called poll challenger for the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County, watched as the location’s presiding judge asked the voter to return to his car and turn the shirt inside out. The man abided.
The poll watcher said he’s been particularly attuned to such situations since President Donald Trump called for his supporters "go into the polls and watch" for possible voting fraud.
“We know that Trump is putting out some inflammatory comments,” Taylor said. “We know there are some emboldened characters, and so we’re on alert for that.”
This election season, New Mexico’s two major political parties are engaging hundreds of volunteers to watch over polling sites, amid increasing concerns about potential voter intimidation nationwide and sporadic accusations of inappropriate behavior around polling locations in the state.
The practice of poll watching isn’t new, but both parties say they’re registering greater numbers of challengers this year than in previous elections.
Democrats say they’ve increased their reserve of poll challengers due to concerns about the difficulties of voting during the coronavirus pandemic. They also say they're responding to the Trump campaign, which has endeavored to train a volunteer “army” to watch polling sites amid the president's allegations of widespread voter fraud.
“[Trump is] using these scare tactics and we want to make sure people have a chance to vote and that the process is administered properly and fairly,” said Marg Elliston, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party. “There’s more of a need for that this year.”
Meanwhile, Republicans have increased their number of poll watchers to have "eyes and ears on the ground everywhere to make sure everything’s working right," said state party Chairman Steve Pearce.
The GOP claimed earlier this week some of its poll challengers had been denied access to election workers processing absentee ballots, and Pearce suggested county clerks could be “hiding” or “getting away with” irregularities.
Republican Party leaders also filed a lawsuit challenging Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s protocols for handling absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 election, but the state Supreme Court tossed out the petition Tuesday.
“We’ve just tasked ourselves to get as many as possible,” Pearce said of his party’s poll challengers. “We’re moving pretty well on that.”
Poll-watching efforts in New Mexico come against the backdrop of dueling accusations: Democrats accusing Republican supporters and poll challengers of trying to disrupt the early voting process; the GOP claiming instances of misbehavior by some Democrats.
Political parties are allowed to register poll challengers to oversee the voting process and help ensure no irregularities occur in the processing of ballots.
Each party is allowed one challenger at each polling place, while the Secretary of State's Office also certifies its own separate poll watchers.
Taylor, a retired businessman who also is first vice chairman of the county’s Democratic Party, has watched early voting sites at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds and Southside Branch Library. He said he’s seen seven or eight instances of people wearing hats, shirts or pins displaying the names of presidential candidates inside the polling locations — with the majority of the items promoting the Trump-Pence ticket.
Each time, the voters removed or covered the items in question when asked to do so by poll workers, he said.
Democrats say there have been reports of more problematic incidents in Santa Fe and elsewhere.
Photos and a video provided by the state Democratic Party show a caravan of flag-waving Trump supporters parked outside a Roswell polling location. The party said the Trump supporters violated the rules by parking within 100 feet of the polling site.
According to an Associated Press report, Common Cause New Mexico, a voting rights group, said supporters of President Donald Trump tried to obstruct and intimidate voters at two polling locations in the Albuquerque area. A Democratic poll challenger in Santa Fe also sent an email to the county party chairwoman about what she called a “problematic Republican vote challenger.”
“Seems that yesterday he caused a big commotion by photographing voters as they lined up, and calling the Republican hotline to complain about multiple non issues, and parking a truck filled with guns and Trump signs right in front of the door,” challenger Elizabeth Romero wrote in an email to Chairwoman Estelle Berger.
State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, this week said he had seen a “pattern” of Republican poll challengers behaving in inappropriate ways, including leaving their designated locations and directly engaging with voters.
“What we’ve had so far during early voting is that the Republican challengers have been very aggressive,” said Ivey-Soto, who sponsored an elections bill during this year's special legislative session. “A challenger has a role, but they’re not permitted to disrupt the election process.”
Pearce countered that Ivey-Soto’s allegations were untrue and said Democrats’ concerns that Republican poll challengers could intimidate voters were unfounded.
“I would say ‘bull,’ ” Pearce said. “What is intimidating about having somebody there to make sure that everything’s right?”
Pearce accused Democratic supporters of behaving in intimidating ways around polling stations.
“They're attacking people wearing Trump hats,” he said. “They're very forcefully interjecting themselves right outside the legal limit to where they can stand in the polling places. I don't see us doing that anywhere, but I do see the other party doing it.”
Potential violations the GOP intends to monitor include people bringing campaign materials into polling locations, people dropping off absentee ballots they’re not authorized to hand in, or poll workers processing absentee ballots without a signature or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number, Pearce said.
Even with the heightened tension this year and the isolated accusations of voter intimidation, there is little precedent for actual voter fraud in recent New Mexico history.
The Secretary of State’s Office said it did not know of any voter fraud in the 2012 or 2016 presidential elections, when there were 786,522 and 804,073 total ballots cast, respectively.
“ ‘Voter fraud’ is quite a vague and loaded term, but instances of trying to illegally meddle in the outcome of an election are so rare (given the ratio of these instances to the actual number of ballots cast) as to be statistically nonexistent,” spokesman Alex Curtas wrote in an e-mail.
There also have been very few occurrences in recent municipal elections in the state, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
The Secretary of State’s Office said it hadn’t so far received any complaints of misbehavior by poll challengers. It added it wasn’t particularly concerned because parties are limited to one poll challenger per polling location, and the parties have to disclose who those people are.
“There’s not really a way you could flood the polling place with challengers,” Curtas said.
Curtas did say intimidation at the polls from outside individuals may be more of a concern, although he still doesn't expect major problems in New Mexico.
“This idea of militia activity — people intimidating other people outside of the polls — that is, I think, more of a concern in this election,” he said.
The state Democratic Party echoed that sentiment, noting it is more concerned about potential intimidation by other people not designated to oversee the locations.
Rep. Jim Townsend, the House minority leader, said if Republican poll challengers do see something they believe to be an irregularity, they will inform party headquarters and party lawyers will get in touch with the county clerk or Secretary of State’s office.
“They will pick up their phone, they’ll take pictures, videos, and they will call the attorney that is in the county that is waiting to help them,” said Townsend, R-Artesia.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.