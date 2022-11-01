SteveSmothermon.jpeg

Steve Smothermon

An Albuquerque pastor who said Republican gubernatorial hopeful Mark Ronchetti told him earlier this year he wanted to outlaw abortion access stood by his original statement that the candidate told him one thing on the issue and the public another.

In a sermon taped Oct. 19, Pastor Steve Smothermon of Legacy Church in Albuquerque said Ronchetti, in his original meeting with Smothermon, “told me exactly what I said — exactly. But he got on TV and said he didn’t.”

Smothermon was referring to a meeting this summer in which he said Ronchetti told him he wanted an outright ban on abortion access, though the candidate originally told voters he believed abortion should be legal for the first 15 weeks of pregnancy and in cases of pregnancies involving rape, incest or when a mother’s life is at risk.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

