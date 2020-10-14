For an indication of how much political donors care about New Mexico’s open state Senate seats, look no further than the cash candidates are raking in.
The top five legislative candidates in terms of monetary contributions ahead of this year’s election are all running in Senate districts losing their incumbents.
The two highest earners are opponents in the same race: Republican Crystal Diamond has received a total of around $176,000, and Democrat Neomi Martinez-Parra has pulled in some $144,000, according to Secretary of State’s Office figures running through Oct. 5 and posted this week.
Diamond and Martinez-Parra are competing to replace Sen. John Arthur Smith in a district spanning a wide swath of southwestern New Mexico.
Rounding out the top five fundraisers are Democrats competing for seats currently held by Sens. Gabriel Ramos of Silver City, Clemente Sanchez of Grants and John Sapien of Albuquerque.
“They’re running in open seats and they’re also running in competitive seats,” said longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff. “So, I’m not surprised these five candidates have raised and spent a lot of money.”
Siah Correa Hemphill, who is running against Republican James Williams for the Senate District 28 seat held by Ramos, has received nearly $127,000 and spent around $72,000.
Pam Cordova, who is competing with Republican Joshua Sanchez for Sanchez’s District 30 seat, has pulled in some $121,000 and disbursed $69,000.
And Brenda McKenna, a Democrat running for the District 9 seat being vacated by Sapien, has received almost $115,000 and spent more than $65,000.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said the candidates are receiving such hefty contributions in part because it’s more expensive to campaign during the pandemic.
“We’re not going door to door,” said Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat coordinating his caucus’s efforts to win seats on Nov. 3. “It just means communication is happening through mail and phones and it’s more expensive.”
The identities of the donors themselves also point to the high-stakes nature of the races.
Martinez-Parra and Diamond have taken in substantial amounts of money from the campaign committees of sitting legislators from their parties. Martinez-Parra has received nearly $20,000 from the Senate Democrats’ political committee.
And Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s own political campaign, New Mexicans for Michelle, has contributed $4,000 each to Cordova and Hemphill and $2,000 to Martinez-Parra.
“This is a targeted race, so we do have a lot of support,” Martinez-Parra said Wednesday.
Diamond has received contributions from Republican state legislators, the New Mexico Restaurant Association, Sunland Park Racetrack, and oil and gas companies such as Conoco Phillips and Occidental Petroleum.
Diamond did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Neri Holguin, campaign manager for Hemphill and Cordova, said her candidates’ contributions do not include money from oil and gas, pharmaceutical or payday loan companies.
“Siah is proud to have received close to 2,000 individual contributions since the start of her campaign a year ago,” Holguin said. “As you know, these are swing seats, so Republicans are raising as much and running as aggressive campaigns as we are.”
Aside from the legislative races, there are two people who have taken in even more money so far in 2020 but aren’t running for office this year at all: Lujan Grisham and State Auditor Brian Colón.
Colón has received some $267,000, while the governor has taken in around $261,000. Both of their terms expire in 2022.
Asked about his contributions, Colón said, “The political climate is growing more difficult every year, which makes me so grateful for the support we are receiving as we continue our work to protect all New Mexicans from those who abuse their power, steal from taxpayers and take advantage of our most vulnerable populations.”
As for the governor, much of her spending this year has been for other Democratic candidates.
“The governor was elected on an agenda of change for New Mexico, and she will do whatever it takes to deliver on her commitments,” said Brad Elkins, senior adviser to Lujan Grisham’s campaign. “That includes making significant investments in Democratic coordinated campaigns and candidates to ensure she has partners not only in the Legislature, but at all levels of government as well.”
