Outgoing U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico tops a list for secretary of the Interior Department for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to a national news outlet.
Also being considered is Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico and U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat and leader of the House committee on natural resources, according to Bloomberg News.
The Interior Department oversees concerns crucial to the West and the nation, including grazing, parks and recreation, and oil and gas extraction on federal land. The agency also oversees coastal drilling, among other environmental concerns.
A spokesman for Udall did not rule out the possibility the longtime senator is being considered for the Cabinet position, which would give the Democrat significant authority over issues of key importance to New Mexico, other states and to environmentalists.
"Right now, Senator Udall is focused on a strong finish to his Senate term, and he’s also working hard to help the Biden-Harris ticket win New Mexico, win the West, and win the election," spokesman Ned Adriance said in an email. "Westerners and Americans all across the country are tired of President Trump’s attacks on our public lands, outdoor economy, and way of life."
Adriance added Udall is "energized" by Biden's conservation plans, his "strong commitment to our trust and treaty obligations to Native Americans" and plans to combat climate change.
When Udall announced in 2019 he was not running for reelection, he said he's "most certainly not retiring." He said then he intended "to find new ways to serve New Mexico and our country after I finish this term. There will be more chapters in my public service to do what needs to be done."
Udall has long been praised by Democrats and environmental groups for championing conservation causes. He has led the charge against a controversial plan to allow oil drilling in the area surrounding the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which contains sites considered sacred by some Native Americans.
From 1961-69, Udall's father, Stewart Udall, served as Interior secretary.
The state Republican Party did not immediately respond Friday night to a request for comment.
Jon Goldstein, a policy expert for the Environmental Defense Fund, had high praise for Udall.
"From protecting New Mexico from methane waste to combating climate change to fighting to protect kids from toxic chemicals it’s hard to think of a better environmentalist and conservation champion than senator Udall," Goldstein said. "He's been a tireless champion on conservation issues and environmental issues on behalf of New Mexico and really the country as a whole."
Athan Manuel, who leads the Sierra Club's land management program, told Bloomberg News, "It’s hard to find someone who’s been a bigger champion of public lands than Tom Udall, whether you’re talking about in his state, New Mexico, or nationwide, advocating for the Arctic refuge and fighting climate change."
Current Interior Secretary David Bernhardt at first delayed a plan to allow oil drilling near the Chaco Culture National Historical Park. A former oil and gas lobbyist, Bernhardt has since stopped delaying the plan critics say will ope the area to drilling.
The Trump administration has rolled back environmental protections put in place by the administration of President Barack Obama and has eased regulations on the oil and gas industry.
Camilla Feibelman, director of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club, said the chapter has not yet taken a position on appointments in a Biden administration.
But she said New Mexico "has a wonderful array of true lands and conservation champions."
