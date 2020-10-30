As New Mexico enters the homestretch before Election Day, pollsters say it’s likely to set a record for the most votes ever recorded.
As of Friday, over 698,000 people had already cast a ballot through absentee or early voting, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
That’s not far from the all-time record of 833,365 total votes in the 2008 presidential election, and there are still two more big days of voting to go — Saturday and Election Day.
“I think we will have the highest number of votes cast ever,” longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff said.
This year’s election is unprecedented, taking place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in cases in New Mexico. There’s also heightened enthusiasm over the bitter presidential battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, political experts say.
“There’s energy in both liberal and conservative areas,” Sanderoff said.
Among New Mexico voters, Biden was leading Trump by a count of 52 percent to 42 percent, according to an Oct. 28 CNN poll.
More than 52 percent of the 1.33 million New Mexicans registered to vote have already cast a ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The number of ballots already received has been driven by a surge in mail-in absentee voting as well as early voting, as people have sought to avoid the possibility of standing long Election Day lines during a pandemic.
Of the ballots already cast as of Friday, 396,055 came through early, in-person voting while 302,400 were sent in through the absentee process.
Many more Democrats have voted so far than Republicans — by a count of 345,547 to 242,147.
Nearly three times as many Democrats have voted through absentee ballots than Republicans, while the GOP is slightly ahead of Democrats in the early voting tally by a count of about 176,000 to 159,000.
More than 255,000 Bernalillo County voters and nearly 66,000 Santa Fe County residents had voted either by mail or in person at early voting centers ahead of the election.
Saturday will be the last day of early voting and same-day voter registration, which allows people to register on the day they cast an early ballot.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at any polling site until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has warned unprecedented turnout is likely to leave county clerk’s offices counting ballots for at least a day or two after polls close, potentially delaying results in tight races.
However, the large numbers of early and absentee ballots could reduce the vote-counting load Tuesday night.
County clerks that filled more than 10,000 requests for absentee ballots could start handing them over to local election boards Oct. 24. Election workers can separate the absentee ballots from outer envelopes and run them through counting machines, as they do with other early votes that are cast in person. The results cannot be released until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The closest congressional race in New Mexico appears to be the 2nd Congressional District contest between incumbent Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and Republican Yvette Herrell.
The candidates were separated by 2 percentage points in September, according to an Albuquerque Journal poll.
