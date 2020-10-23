A week and a half ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, New Mexico is on pace to fulfill officials’ predictions of a record turnout.
By Friday, about 37 percent of the close to 1.33 million New Mexicans who had registered to vote by Sept. 30 — more than 486,000 people — already had cast their ballots for an unprecedented election amid a surging COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
During the 2016 presidential election, a total of 804,000 votes were cast by New Mexico residents. This year’s early and absentee votes so far equal more than 60 percent of that number.
With same-day voter registration available through Oct. 31, allowing people to register on the day they cast an early ballot, the number of people who vote early or through an absentee ballot likely will continue to rise.
And election officials expect hundreds of thousands of votes to pour in on Election Day for what has been one of the most acrimonious and polarized presidential races in memory.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Alex Curtas, a spokesman for Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “You see the numbers each day, and it’s just amazing, even to people who have done this for a long time. It’s also inspiring that people really look like they want to participate in democracy, no matter what side you’re on. And I think that’s really great. People are just not going to sit that one out, and we’re seeing that definitely.”
So far, many more Democrats than Republicans have voted across the state.
Statewide, Democrats had cast 144,508 absentee ballots and 105,437 early ballots in person by Friday, according to Secretary of State’s Office, compared with 32,392 Republicans casting absentee ballots and 31,557 voting early in person.
More than 169,500 Bernalillo County voters and 44,234 Santa Fe County residents had voted either by mail or in person at early voting centers ahead of the election.
Oct. 31 is the last day to vote in person at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office. It also is the last day to cast a ballot at an early voting site.
County clerks recommend mailing absentee ballots back by Tuesday at the latest, although absentee ballots can be dropped off by hand at any polling site until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Reports of voter intimidation have surfaced recently at some polling sites in the state.
Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, said caravans of President Donald Trump supporters obstructed and intimidated voters at two polling locations in predominantly Latino neighborhoods last weekend in the Albuquerque area.
Ferguson said the Trump supporters obstructed voters at early voting sites in the South Valley and on the western edge of Albuquerque, and they’ve heard reports of similar caravans in Lee County, Farmington, Sandoval County and Las Cruces.
It’s possible, she said, that dozens of potential voters left polling sites without casting their ballot.
“Those situations are going to be addressed immediately,” Ferguson said. “We have over 900 field volunteers that are poll monitors, poll watchers … in every single county in this entire state, plus every single tribal land. If they’re going to attempt something like this, it will be defused quickly.”
