New Mexico is on pace to have a record number of absentee ballots cast in a primary election, data from the Secretary of State's Office shows.
As of Thursday morning — 17 days before the June 2 primary — 129,676 voters had requested an absentee ballot.
That surpassed the 76,476 total absentee ballots cast in the state's general election in 2016, another presidential election year, records show.
The statewide primary that year included far fewer absentee ballots cast — 14,052. More people typically vote in general elections than in primaries.
Elections experts, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, had predicted a record number of New Mexico residents would vote by mail in the primary amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We’re definitely seeing a lot more than we’ve ever seen," said Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office.
In Santa Fe, 21,817 people had requested an absentee ballot as of Thursday. That included 20,163 Democrats, 1,592 Republicans and 62 Libertarians.
More than 60,000 people had requested to absentee vote in Bernalillo County.
Statewide, more Democrats have requested absentee ballots than members of other parties — 99,288 Democratic voters compared to 29,711 Republicans and 677 Libertarians.
Voters must be registered with one of the three major political parties to participate in New Mexico primaries.
Meanwhile, 38,318 New Mexico voters already had cast their ballot either by mail or in person at a county clerk's office.
Voters have until May 28 to request an absentee ballot. All absentee ballots must be submitted to a county clerk’s office or polling site by 7 p.m. June 2.
An April ruling from the New Mexico Supreme Court required elections officials to mail an absentee ballot application to every registered primary voter in the state ahead of the election. The court rejected a request by 27 of New Mexico's 33 county clerks to allow a mail-only election.
Close to 600 in-person polling locations throughout the state will remain open June 2 for the primary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.