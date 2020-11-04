Despite concerns about voter intimidation and civil unrest amid a pandemic that transformed how Americans cast their ballots, New Mexico carried out a quiet and fairly uneventful general election Tuesday with a record-breaking number of votes.
Statewide, nearly 915,000 voters took part in the election, surpassing New Mexico’s record ballot count in 2008 by about 81,200 votes. The vast majority of voters in Tuesday’s election cast ballots in person during the early voting period that ended Saturday or by absentee ballot.
While more voters than ever before cast ballots in New Mexico, turnout was at about 68 percent — slightly lower than the record turnout of 70 percent in 2008.
Nearly 72 percent of Santa Fe County’s estimated 107,500 registered voters cast their ballots, but only a small fraction — just over 3,900 — voted on Election Day, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.
“I think it’s gone very well considering all of the absentee ballots that we have to count,” Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said late Tuesday night. “What is also exciting is that a lot of people did vote early during the process of early voting.”
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said the election went “really well” and turned out “maybe better than anyone even expected.”
“We didn’t have any incidents, anything real in terms of like voter intimidation or problems at the polls,” he said. “There were some lines here and there, some technical little glitches we had to deal with throughout the day. But nothing systemic, nothing that I think impacted anybody’s ability to vote, so that’s really amazing.”
Late Tuesday, state Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, wrote on Twitter that a Doña Ana County computer server had crashed.
“Despite recently passed state law requiring [the absentee] board stop at 11 tonight, they’ll keep working to fix the problems and try to upload data,” Cervantes tweeted.
Curtas disputed the senator’s tweet, saying all absentee boards have to stop counting at 11 p.m.
“The absentee board down there will stop counting at 11 and resume their counting [Wednesday] if they’re not finished,” he said.
Curtas said a computer server didn’t crash but had to be rebooted.
“Maybe it’s semantics,” but the assertion that a computer server crashed “makes it sound like something nefarious happened,” he said.
“It resulted in a bit of a delay, but they still do have to stop counting at 11 no matter what,” Curtas said. “It didn’t have any effect on the results. It just had an effect on being able to count the votes timely.”
Despite hiccups throughout the day, Curtas called the turnout and enthusiasm among New Mexico voters in Tuesday’s presidential election “incredible.”
“Just to have so many people participating in our democracy is just wonderful,” he said. “It’s just really good to see that people had faith in the systems and want to participate in our democracy.”
Heather Ferguson, executive director of the government watchdog group Common Cause New Mexico, agreed that it was a relatively smooth election, though “little flare-ups” emerged around the state — from complaints of electioneering too close to a polling location to calls from about 100 people who wanted to vote but missed the voter registration deadline.
“Typically, elections [in New Mexico] have had a lot of interesting little rough patches over the decades,” she said. “I would say that overall, this has gone incredibly smoothly in comparison to previous years and especially under a pandemic.”
Still, Ferguson said she’s concerned about turnout among Native American voters.
“We know that we only had about 12 percent that seem to have requested an absentee ballot,” she said, adding that Native American field volunteers reported little activity at in-person voting locations on Indian land, including on the Navajo Nation.
“They weren’t busy, and if you only have 12 percent [of Native American voters] requesting absentee ballots and you don’t have a lot of activity happening at the voting centers, our concern is how much has COVID really impacted those populations,” she said. “The disease itself and the situation of the pandemic itself has actually disenfranchised many of the voters.”
Ferguson said Common Cause received a “huge surge of calls” from voters who were recently exposed to COVID-19.
“We had a few voters who pulled up who are not only positive but actually physically sick at the time, pulling up to polling locations and trying to figure out how they could vote,” she said. “Today, I think that we’ve seen that COVID has played a much different role and something that I think we’re going to need to do some statutory changes to figure out how we can adjust for dealing with a pandemic.”
Curtas said the 2020 election will likely change voter behavior.
“If you’re a 19-year-old kid and your parents take you to vote, you’re likely to be a voter the rest of your life,” he said. “I think you’re going see that coming out of this election. People … who may have never thought to vote absentee before or use the mail to vote are going to be much more comfortable doing that, so you’re probably going to see steady increases in absentee and mail balloting going forward.”
Curtas said it’s unlikely voter turnout will be so high again for a while given the “high stakes and tensions” of the 2020 election season.
“But hopefully we see a sustained trend of more and more people voting,” he said. “I truly do hope that is something that comes out of this election.”
