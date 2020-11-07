Americans on Saturday morning learned Joe Biden would become the 46th president of the United States.
Reaction from New Mexico's political leaders was swift.
Here is what they said:
“The American people are ready to begin a new chapter.
“It is time for change, meaningful change; it is time for a wholesale restoration of American leadership, a reinvestment in the American people, a resurgence of pride in who we are and what we can accomplish when we unite.
“Under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden, we have the opportunity to now come together as one country and take on the immense challenges we face. We can and will get the pandemic under control. We can and will revitalize our economy. We can and will expand access to high-quality health care for everyone. We can and will build a more just, a more inclusive society. …
“I would be remiss if I did not highlight the historic, transformational nature of this successful ticket.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has broken a centuries-old barrier. She has redefined, for a generation of young Americans, what leadership looks like.
For my grandchildren, and for generations of children and grandchildren still to come in our state and nation, I could not be more proud in this moment. I know we will build back stronger and ultimately emerge from this challenging time — together, stronger, as one.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
“The President has great cause for concern, and we must carefully examine the vote. Republicans will continue to fight this election in the courts and the Republican Party of New Mexico will help the national party in any way possible.
“There are too many instances around the county where state election officers are skirting laws or stretching them. This is what happened in New Mexico, where poll challengers were treated wrongfully and elections violations occurred.”
Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce
“The responsibility to restore America’s moral standing falls on all of us in the months and years ahead. There is real work ahead to make sure our neighborhoods, our workplaces, our schools, and our public lands are places where all of us belong and thrive.
“Together, I’m confident that we can unite our nation, take on the pandemic armed with facts and science, and undo the damage the Trump administration has done to our communities, our country, and our environment. That means rebuilding our economy, expanding health care to all Americans, taking bold action to address climate change, and continuing the march toward equality.
“This moment would not be possible without the support of this community. Because of you, we proved once again that our democracy is alive and well. Because of you, we showed that it's We The People who decide the outcome of elections. And it is because of you that I have hope for the future. Together, we will continue this fight for progress, for prosperity, for fairness, and for the belief in a better tomorrow. Our kids deserve nothing less.”
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich
“Unity won.
“Decency won.
“Working families won.
“Our health won.
“Our planet won.
“Our democracy won.
“Let's celebrate this victory, and then let's get to work on building this country and world back better. Together.”
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall
“The American people voted, their votes were counted, and democracy is the winner along with a new Administration who will fight to improve access to healthcare, address the COVID crisis and invest in our future.”
U.S. Rep.-elect Teresa Leger Fernandez
