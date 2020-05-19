Republicans in New Mexico are recruiting poll watchers to challenge people they believe are not eligible to vote in the June 2 primary election and to stop other potential voting fraud the party alleges is a possibility.
The state is among 15 across the country targeted by Republicans, who aim to hire 50,000 people to challenge voters, claiming the country's elections could be threatened by widespread voter fraud, the New York Times reported.
Democrats and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver's office say such claims are baseless and further undermine faith in the state's elections process at a time when trust already has been eroded by reports of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
In an email to supporters, the Republican Party of New Mexico urged people to join the party's efforts to maintain "the security and integrity of our elections."
The so-called Election Day Operation Army for Trump aims to staff every polling place in New Mexico — about 360 locations — with Republicans to "ensure that everyone who is legally entitled to vote has the opportunity to vote, ONCE!" the email said.
During a phone call Tuesday, state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said the party is looking for such volunteers to staff polling locations in part because it does not trust Toulouse Oliver's office or Attorney General Hector Balderas, both Democrats, to fairly catch and prosecute voter fraud.
Pearce added, "I didn't coordinate with anybody nationally."
Democrats argue Republicans are trying to suppress voter turnout.
"There is no evidence of people attempting to vote more than once in New Mexico, and GOP attempts to fear monger are more about keeping people away from the polls than anything else," said state Democratic Party Chairwoman Marg Elliston in a written statement.
"President Trump knows that when more people are able to exercise their right to vote, Democrats win, and he is terrified of how many New Mexicans are ready to get to the polls this year and vote him out," Elliston continued.
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office, also said claims about the possibility of widespread double voting are baseless.
“The implication that in-person voter fraud happens with any regularity at all like seems to be implied … that is misinformation," he said.
Pearce said in the past, people have illegally cast other people's absentee ballots. He mentioned a November 2019 lawsuit the state party filed asking for an injunction on absentee ballots in Las Cruces. The Doña Ana County Clerk's Office in the past opened ballots that did not include the proper information and failed to scrutinize them, he alleged.
“Those things erode confidence in the system far more than an email from us," Pearce said.
