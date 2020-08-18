The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday it has worked with the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the upcoming November election and is “confident” the agency’s recent changes that have caused alarm nationwide will not negatively affect the state.
“We worked closely with the post office prior to the primary and that has not changed,” said Mandy Vigil, elections director at the Secretary of State’s Office. “We will continue to work very closely with the post office.”
Postal Service operations have become a major issue in the lead-up to November since the agency implemented an operational and organizational overhaul that critics say indicates President Donald Trump might be attempting to undermine mail delivery operations during the election.
Just as 20 states, including New Mexico, announced they planned to sue to stop the changes — which reportedly have included removing mailboxes and sorting machines — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday the agency would suspend changes until after the election.
Still, legislators expressed concern at a hearing Tuesday about whether changes already carried out by the Postal Service could affect the election in New Mexico.
“It’s good to hear that during the day while we’ve been meeting today, the postmaster general is backing off on doing some things,” Rep. Debbie Armstrong, D-Albuquerque, told Secretary of State officials at a virtual meeting of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee. “My question is whether things have already been done. Were any of the mail sorters already pulled out of New Mexico?”
Vigil responded that she did not have details on equipment like sorters but had a meeting scheduled on the issue later this week.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Tuesday his office was joining a multistate coalition to file a lawsuit aimed at stopping the changes at the Postal Service.
Those changes include eliminating overtime for workers, removing mail sorting equipment and altering operations at state distribution centers, his office said, adding the moves “threaten the timely delivery of mail to individuals who rely on the Postal Service for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots.”
“The Postal Service is a vital lifeline for rural New Mexico, and this action threatens to disproportionately harm our Indigenous communities, from their daily living to their ability to participate in our democracy,” Balderas said in a statement. “I am asking the courts to step in and supervise this process to ensure that the federal government is working with states, including our Secretary of State, to ensure these services are delivered in the way our Constitution mandates.”
Concerns also have been raised nationwide that an expected surge in voting by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the Postal Service and lead to delays or uncounted ballots.
The majority of states in the country recently received letters from the agency that warned it could not guarantee all ballots cast by mail would arrive in time to be counted.
Yet New Mexico was one of only a few states whose election deadlines were recently given a clean bill of health by the Postal Service.
“Under our reading of New Mexico’s election laws, it appears that your voters should have sufficient time to receive, complete, and return their ballots by the state’s deadlines,” Postal Services General Counsel Thomas J. Marshall wrote in a July 31 letter to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
Toulouse Oliver’s office plans to have an “Election Day response team” that will be in contact with Postal Service officials to resolve any issues that arise Nov. 3.
Vigil said she believed the Postal Service was not planning to hire additional workers in New Mexico ahead of the election, but the agency has told state officials it will be able to handle the influx of ballots.
“They continue to express that they don’t have a staffing concern related to the volume,” she said.
Vigil also said the Secretary of State’s Office is “hitting it from all angles” to ensure the election goes off without a hitch.
The office has purchased additional high-speed scanners so counties can process a higher volume of absentee ballots, has helped them switch to virtual training platforms for poll workers and plans on supplying enough personal protective equipment to minimize health risks for poll workers.
State officials also are planning to begin a pilot project to install drop boxes at different locations where voters could leave their ballots. They would cost between $2,000 and $3,500 per box, given they would require surveillance, spokesman Alex Curtas said.
The Secretary of State’s Office also is working with vendors to procure equipment for the project, but it only plans to install a dozen boxes or fewer, Curtas said.
Voters may also drop their ballots off at any polling station.
Despite assurances from officials that the Postal Service will deliver in November, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto recommended voters request absentee ballots by mail and then drop them off at polling locations instead of mailing them back in.
Ivey-Soto, an Albuquerque Democrat who co-sponsored a recent bill to streamline the state’s election process amid the pandemic, said the suggestion wasn’t due to a concern about the quality of mail service and believes the Postal Service will operate well in New Mexico.
“I also think the USPS will do fine but also believe there is an efficiency and certainty with the voter knowing their ballot has been received by an election official,” Ivey-Soto said.
