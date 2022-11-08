Republicans’ attempts to whittle away at Democrats’ massive advantage in New Mexico’s House of Representatives were largely blunted Tuesday night.

Democrats pulled upsets in legislative races in Rio Rancho and held onto seats in Albuquerque where Republicans made a determined push, largely on the issue of crime. But combined with expected wins, including two in Northern New Mexico races, the map of the House is not likely to look significantly different, with two races still too close to call late in the evening.

In the Santa Fe area, Rep. Andrea Romero easily defended her District 46 seat, defeating Republican challenger Jay Groseclose in a rematch of their 2020 race. Romero had 78 percent of the vote late Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals.

