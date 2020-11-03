Mary Carmack-Altwies didn’t have to worry much about winning an election this fall, so she put her free time to good use.
Elected Tuesday night without opposition to head the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Carmack-Altwies hasn’t wasted a moment in preparing to become the top prosecutor in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties.
“I have been working diligently over the last couple of months on my transition plan and new policies and procedures — all of which will be ready to roll by January 1. … I can’t say enough about how ready I am for 2021,” she wrote in a recent email.
Carmack-Altwies, who won a heated Democratic Party primary in June, said she is eager to start a new chapter at the District Attorney’s Office.
“I’m so excited to get started and see what’s on the horizon,” she wrote, adding the office will be “180 degrees different,” from that of her predecessor and current boss, outgoing DA Marco Serna.
Soon to be responsible for about 70 employees and a budget of nearly $6 million, Carmack-Altwies, 42, spent more than a decade as a criminal defense attorney before Serna hired her in 2018 to oversee the special victims and violent crime divisions.
That dual perspective, she said, will help her realize her campaign promises of increasing access to diversion programs for repeat low-level drug offenders “while also enhancing the prosecution of violent and prolific offenders.”
To accomplish this, she said she’ll prioritize early screening of drug cases at the Magistrate Court level and divert as many of those cases as possible to specialty courts before they reach District Court.
“I have already started meeting with community providers [such as Lifelink] to find new ways to partner and offer services that are more targeted to offenders to reduce recidivism,” she wrote.
Carmack-Altwies also plans to create a diversion program that would offer counseling to all parties in domestic violence cases, “because a lot of times those cases also originate out of drug and alcohol abuse.”
She said she will personally screen cases involving juvenile defendants and decide whether they should be tried as adults, adding she would advocate for minors to be tried as children, barring special circumstances.
But finding the resources for her ambitious projects could be difficult. Serna and Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett agree a lack of funding could make it difficult for Carmack-Altwies to accomplish everything she promised on the campaign trail.
Padgett said the state’s current budget instabilities and a pandemic-related switch from jury trials to preliminary hearings will make it doubly important for the new district attorney to screen cases on the front end and focus on quality over quantity of cases when it comes to prosecuted.
“I think Mary is going to be really, really good at making data-driven decisions based on pockets of the district that need the most targeted resources,” said Padgett, who plans to remain at the District Attorney’s Office.
“It’s a boots-on-the-ground position, and to be a successful leader you have to be in the trenches with your team,” Padgett said Monday. “Mary, by her very nature, has those attributes.”
Serna, who struggled with high turnover midway through his term in office, noted it may be difficult to keep the office staffed with experienced attorneys.
“It’s just sort of what happens when you have a new elected official coming in, people start looking for other positions,” Serna said. “They might not feel as confident with their place in the office … or might just feel that it’s a good time to go to another position.
“We’ve lost three or four attorneys since the primary,” he added. “I think that’s going to continue after” the election.
Even if she gets her own team in place, Serna said Carmack-Altwies may find if difficult to keep them as they are lured away with promises of better pay from one of the many government agencies in Santa Fe.
Serna, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House in the Democratic primary, said Carmack-Altwies is a “good trial attorney,” but may find it a challenge to maintain her vision while making difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions.
“It’s hard to dismiss certain cases when you really feel passionate about them,” said Serna, who came under fire for dismissing several high profile cases. “But if the evidence isn’t there or if you know it will be reversed on appeal, it’s your obligation to dismiss the case.”
Serna recalled Carmack-Altwies criticized his management of the office while on the campaign trail, noting that when she takes office in January, it will be up to her to fix what she saw as broken.
“It’s not a jab,” he said. “It’s just an observation. The buck will stop with her. You can’t say ‘we need to change management’ when you are management. But I think she is well equipped to take the office in a positive direction.”
