Former Española Mayor and Santa Fe City Councilor Joseph Maestas, who had touted his long governmental experience over a challenger who had the backing of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, appeared headed to a convincing victory in the Public Regulation Commission District 3 Democratic primary.
Late Tuesday, Maestas had secured 64 percent of the vote. His opponent, Brian Harris, had 36 percent, though many slow-reporting Santa Fe County precincts had not been counted.
There were no Republican candidates in the primary. Maestas will face unopposed Libertarian Christopher Luchini on the general election ballot in November to succeed Commissioner Valerie Espinoza, who is ending her second term.
Voters statewide also will decide in November whether to convert the commission, which regulates transportation and utilities in the state, to an appointed rather than elected panel in 2023. If that happens, Maestas’ four-year term would be shortened to two years.
“I’m proud we ran a people-powered, grassroots campaign with public financing,” Maestas said. “I’m excited to be at the epicenter of our transition to a clean energy future.”
The Public Regulation Commission has faced criticism in the past year from some state lawmakers and Lujan Grisham over how it has handled implementation of the 2019 Energy Transition Act, which calls for electric utilities to generate 100 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2045.
Harris, 57, previously worked as an adviser to PRC Commissioner Steve Fischmann, as a telecommunications ratepayer advocate for the state Attorney General’s Office and as an adviser to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
During the campaign, he gathered an endorsement from the governor and raised $22,000 from private individual donors.
Maestas gathered 350 separate $5 donations to qualify for $39,191 public financing of his campaign, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“It’s not only going to be the high-profile endorsements or PAC,” Maestas said. “Some of the most powerful industries are regulated by the Public Regulation Commission. There are some incredibly aggressive special interests in those businesses.”
Maestas, an engineer, previously spent 14 years as an elected official. He was an Española city councilor from 2000-06, that city’s mayor from 2006-10 and a Santa Fe city councilor from 2014-18. He also made an unsuccessful bid for Santa Fe mayor in 2018 in a ranked-choice municipal election.
Over the years, the commission has been ensnared in controversy, prompting several powerful lawmakers to call for reform of the commission and a change in its structure.
In November, New Mexico voters will decide on a ballot question that calls for changing the five-member panel to a three-member commission appointed by the governor. The Legislature voted last year to put the question on the ballot, with sponsors citing a lack of expertise among commissioners and staff.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.