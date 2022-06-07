Political veteran Joseph Maestas appeared headed for a solid victory over young contender Zack Quintero in the Democratic primary for state auditor.
Maestas, 61, had 57 percent of the vote late Tuesday, a seemingly insurmountable lead, but he wasn't yet willing to take a victory lap.
"It's still early," Maestas said from his Santa Fe home, where he watched returns on television, listened to them on the radio and studied the numbers on the secretary of state's website. "The trends look good."
Quintero, 31, was far from making any concessions and said he was "hanging tough."
He added he would "wait until the last punch is thrown," but said, regardless of what happens, he would get at least three more hours of sleep Wednesday than he's had daily during the campaign.
He said he had put 15,762 miles on his 2008 "Red Chile Prius" during the campaign. The car became a symbol of the hardworking, scrappy effort, he said.
Quintero tracked results on television from the Amador entertainment venue in Las Cruces with dozens of Democrats.
"And we're just going to be waiting all night long," he said. "It's nerve-wracking."
The winner will meet Robert Jason Vaillancourt of Albuquerque in the general election Nov. 8. Vaillancourt, 53, was a Libertarian write-in candidate in the primary and had no opposition. The Republican Party didn't put up any candidates for the auditor's position.
The state auditor holds local and state government entities accountable for their use of state money. The office's current occupant, Brian Colón, left to run for attorney general.
Maestas and Quintero, who grew up in Las Cruces, ran competitive campaigns — playing off what they said were their strengths.
In Maestas' case, it was a long history in elected office at the local level and most recently on the Public Regulation Commission. For Quintero, it was enthusiasm and energy, though he'd served as state ombudsman. He had lost a bid for the Albuquerque City Council three years ago.
Maestas, a civil engineer with degrees from the University of New Mexico and Arizona State, has served as mayor of Española and served on the city councils in Española and Santa Fe. Like Quintero, he'd also lost a local race, having come up short in a bid for mayor of Santa Fe.
"I have a small group here with me," he said. "I've learned not to have big productions."
Maestas and Quintero criticized one another for accepting donations from certain people and groups.
Quintero criticized that some of Maestas' top contributors are lobbyists or lobbying firms, such as Alarid Consulting and J.D. Bullington Government Relations. Quintero also criticized Maestas for accepting $250 from Mariel Nanasi, an energy activist who routinely files briefs and gives testimony with the Public Regulation Commission.
"She's not a regulated entity," Maestas said, arguing the donation was acceptable, though he returned the money. As for accepting money from lobbyists, Maestas said this spring: "Lobbyists are people, too."
Maestas said Quintero received money from numerous unions and collective bargaining groups such as the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, the Plumbers & Steamfitters and the American Federation of Teachers.
"I'm very happy about that," Quintero said. "Because I'm pro-labor."
Maestas said this spring Quintero was "a young man recently out of law school who hasn't yet passed the bar exam." Quintero accused Maestas of using the state seal in a television ad, and Quintero filed an ethics complaint.
Quintero "wanted to go negative, and I refused to do that," Maestas said Tuesday night.
By election night, there was nothing they could do but monitor the vote tallies as they popped up online and elsewhere.
"We started this thing back in August," Maestas said. "It's been a long haul."