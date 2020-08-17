State Rep. Tara Lujan, picked in July by the Santa Fe County Commission to finish out Linda Trujillo’s term in House District 48, will run unopposed as the Democrat on the ballot in November.
The Democratic Party’s Santa Fe County Central Committee selected Lujan over the weekend to run for the seat. Lujan received 49 of 52 votes in a special election among County Central Committee members living in the district, according to state Democratic Party spokeswoman Miranda van Dijk.
Trujillo resigned earlier this summer, citing personal financial strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lujan said she was eager to begin and was relieved the process is complete.
“The County Central Committee knows me and my conviction and gave me their vote of confidence,” Lujan said. “I have the experience to have hit the ground running.”
Voting ended Saturday night, with results announced late Sunday. While the state party said Lujan was the only candidate to apply to be on the ballot, Tim Garcia, who served on the state Court of Appeals from 2008-18 and was a District Court judge in Santa Fe, received two write-in votes. Greg Sonnenfeld, a political consultant, received one. Both submitted letters of interest to the Santa Fe County Commission before it chose Lujan to finish Trujillo’s term.
Lujan, a Santa Fe native, said after her first meeting of the House Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee on Monday she is most excited about working to expand broadband internet access and transition the state’s economy to renewable energy. She resigned as director of human resources for the state Treasurer’s Office to take her seat in the Legislature. She previously worked as a campaign manager and aide to U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.
Lujan said the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to move out from behind the scenes of state government.
“When you talk with anyone who has worked in the background of politics, the drive and understanding has to be there, and I’ve always had that,” Lujan said. “Now what’s driving me is the opportunity to be a true representative of the community I grew up in. I’ve seen the plight of the community during COVID-19 and am ready to get involved. Through my experience, I’m quite aware of what I’m getting myself into.”
