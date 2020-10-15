Key dates

Oct. 7 — Same-day, in-person voter registration and early voting begins in Santa Fe County.

Oct. 17 — Early voting begins statewide and at alternate sites in Santa Fe County.

Oct. 20 — Last day to request an absentee ballot.

Oct. 27 — Last day to send a completed absentee ballot by mail to try to ensure it arrives on Election Day. Santa Fe County also will have absentee ballot drop boxes at each early voting and Election Day polling site.

Oct. 31 — Last day of early voting and same-day, in person voter registration.

Nov. 3 — Election Day.

