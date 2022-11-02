Biden Student Loan Debt (copy)

President Joe Biden, pictured last month in Dover, Del., will visit New Mexico today.

 Associated Press/file photo

As the rough-and-tumble race for governor draws to a close, Democrats are pulling out all the stops to propel Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to a second term.

Eight days after Vice President Kamala Harris flew into New Mexico to campaign for Lujan Grisham, President Joe Biden will headline a rally Thursday in Albuquerque in support of the governor and other Democrats.

“Following a successful visit with Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Lujan Grisham is excited to host President Biden in New Mexico to help galvanize voters to elect Democrats up and down the ballot and encourage turnout across the state,” Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the governor’s reelection campaign, wrote in a statement Wednesday.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community