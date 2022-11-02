As the rough-and-tumble race for governor draws to a close, Democrats are pulling out all the stops to propel Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to a second term.
Eight days after Vice President Kamala Harris flew into New Mexico to campaign for Lujan Grisham, President Joe Biden will headline a rally Thursday in Albuquerque in support of the governor and other Democrats.
“Following a successful visit with Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Lujan Grisham is excited to host President Biden in New Mexico to help galvanize voters to elect Democrats up and down the ballot and encourage turnout across the state,” Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the governor’s reelection campaign, wrote in a statement Wednesday.
The president also is scheduled to attend an event with Lujan Grisham beforehand “to highlight local and national efforts to increase access to free and affordable higher education.”
Corcoran, who texted she was unavailable for a phone interview, did not respond to a handful of questions in writing, including whether the governor is concerned Biden’s 42 percent approval rating nationally could hurt her reelection chances or whether his visit reflects Democrats are on the defensive leading up to the midterm election.
In a telephone interview from the road, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, who is touring the state in an RV, said the stopovers by the president and vice president days ahead of the election are a sign Democrats are on edge.
“There’s no doubt I think they’re nervous,” he said. “They’re turning to someone who’s led to sky-high inflation, incredibly high gas prices and an open border, and that shows you how desperate they are.”
Ronchetti, who has been joined at campaign events in recent weeks by former Vice President Mike Pence and the Republican governors of Florida, Arizona and Virginia, said he doesn’t have “any interest” in any more surrogates coming into New Mexico. He said he’s meeting directly with voters on a 42-stop tour of all 33 counties in New Mexico.
“This is about interacting with voters and showing them a new path forward,” he said. “Joe Biden has shown us his path. Michelle Lujan Grisham has shown us her path, and we know where that’s going. It’s time for change, so we’re fired up about being out on the road.”
Ronchetti predicted the president’s visit would backfire on Lujan Grisham.
“When you look at what’s happened to the price of groceries [and fuel] in the state of New Mexico, indoor energy prices, all of that has happened under this president,” he said. “I think it’s not bad luck. It’s bad policy. We’ve seen it time after time.”
Corcoran noted Biden beat former President Donald Trump by nearly 100,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election, and called Ronchetti “Trump-endorsed.”
“Democrats across New Mexico are aligned in their goal to stop Ronchetti and the MAGA agenda he represents,” she wrote.