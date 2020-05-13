Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a slew of endorsements Wednesday for the primaries, and there were a couple of eyebrow-raisers.
Lujan Grisham decided to back the primary opponent of incumbent Sen. Gabriel Ramos, D-Silver City — an interesting twist since a political committee has been sending mailers portraying the governor and the Silver City senator as allies.
The governor threw her support behind Sen. Joe Cervantes of Las Cruces, who helped kill the governor’s prized cannabis legislation bill this year and ran against her in the Democratic Party's gubernatorial primary two years ago.
“We are living in unprecedented times, and now more than ever, we need leaders with strong New Mexican values that will fight tirelessly for their communities and on behalf of working families across the state,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement endorsing 12 state legislative candidates.
The governor's blessing of Siah Correa Hemphill, who is running against Ramos in the June 2 primary, came as a Texas-based group sent mailers and funded digital ads suggesting Lujan Grisham and Ramos are working together to improve education and health care in New Mexico.
That group, New Mexico Strong, is backed by oil company Chevron and has spent some $445,000 over the past month to produce campaign ads in support of five conservative-leaning Democratic senators who have primary challengers, including Ramos.
The mailers, which featured images of Lujan Grisham and the candidates side by side, were sent from a Guadalupe Street address in Santa Fe, although New Mexico Strong is registered as an Austin, Texas, group.
The inconsistency between the mailers and the governor’s endorsement of Correa Hemphill appeared to exemplify the challenges that can arise when political committees infuse huge amounts of cash into state races but by law are not allowed to coordinate with the candidates they support.
“We're seeing something unique in some of our Senate races,” Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said Tuesday. “You've got outside groups that are inserting the governor, and I've not seen that before. That's not coming from the candidates because there's no coordination.”
An official with Lujan Grisham's campaign said Wednesday the governor was not pleased with New Mexico Strong's use of her image in the mailers and ads.
"The governor was very disappointed that the PAC chose to use her image — without her permission — to suggest an endorsement when none had been made," senior adviser Brad Elkins said. "Our understanding is the PAC has corrected all of their media to not include anything that would suggest the governor is supporting Sen. Ramos."
The five Senate incumbents in question, all Democrats, are fiscal conservatives who have been targeted by a progressive coalition called No Corporate Democrats.
At least one of the five was unhappy about the governor’s endorsement of Correa Hemphill.
“I was disappointed that she did not endorse Gabe Ramos, or that she had him on the non-endorsement list,” said Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces. “We in our Senate caucus are a very close-knit family. And I think we’re all very supportive of each other.”
The governor did not endorse Papen or her primary opponents, nor any other candidate in those five key Senate races.
“That’s her prerogative,” Papen said when asked about not getting Lujan Grisham’s backing.
Cervantes co-sponsored and helped usher through high-profile gun legislation that was a Lujan Grisham priority in this year’s legislative session. Yet as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he helped kill an effort to legalize the recreational use of cannabis — a big setback for the governor after a task force she appointed worked on the issue throughout much of last year.
"Ultimately, the governor is supporting candidates that will work tirelessly for the communities they represent, even if they don't always agree with them on every issue," Elkins said. "To that end, Sen. Cervantes has been supportive of the governor's agenda on almost every issue."
Ramos voted against the high-profile Lujan Grisham-backed Extreme Risk Protection Order Act in a narrow 22-20 Senate outcome that paved the way for the gun legislation to become law this year.
Ramos did not return multiple calls requesting comment Wednesday.
Lujan Grisham endorsed two other Senate candidates: incumbents Shannon Pinto of Tohatchi and Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque.
She endorsed eight candidates for state House, including incumbent Rep. Matthew McQueen of Galisteo. The other incumbents who got her backing in their primary races were Reps. Patricia Roybal Caballero, Miguel García, Debbie Armstrong and Marian Matthews.
The governor is supporting three House candidates who are running to replace outgoing legislators: Kristina Ortez, who is running for the seat occupied by Rep. Dan Barrone of El Prado; Meredith Dixon, who is running to replace outgoing Rep. Abbas Akhil of Albuquerque; and Roger Montoya, who is running for the seat of Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde.
