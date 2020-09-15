With fewer than 50 days to go until the general election, the race for New Mexico’s open U.S. Senate seat is heating up.
Over the course of just two days, the race’s two major-party candidates have turned up the dial on their attacks, hurling so many accusations at each other it’s been hard to keep up — focusing on issues ranging from climate change to health care to the pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat, kicked off this week accusing his Republican opponent, Mark Ronchetti, of having engaged in “irresponsible and dangerous climate denialism” that “puts New Mexicans at risk” at a time when wildfires are ravaging the American West.
The campaign drew attention to a video clip of a March online discussion in which Ronchetti said that “fires aren’t caused by anything other than a spark or a lightning strike.”
“Climate change doesn’t cause fires, come on,” Ronchetti, a well-known Albuquerque meteorologist, added in the video.
Luján campaign spokesman Travis Brimm said Ronchetti’s “decision to put politics over our safety is unacceptable” and that “New Mexicans need leaders who follow facts and science.”
Asked about the criticism Tuesday, Ronchetti said “climate change is a real phenomenon that needs to be addressed” and the wildfires “are caused by a variety of factors including lightning and human activity.”
“These fires are made far worse by poor forest management in addition to drought conditions,” he added in an emailed statement. “To suggest climate change alone caused the fires shows a willful ignorance of the science.”
The role of climate change in the fires currently destroying record acreage up and down the West Coast has sparked a number of political clashes this week, most notably in the presidential campaign.
President Donald Trump sidestepped scientific consensus around the impact of climate change on wildfires in a visit to California on Monday, instead casting most of his blame for the fire on forest floors that haven’t been cleared. His Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in turn called Trump a “climate arsonist.”
Climate change hasn’t been the only fodder for attacks this week in the Senate race. The candidates are intensifying their attack ads, too.
On Tuesday, Luján released a new ad featuring a New Mexico oncologist criticizing Ronchetti for calling Trump’s COVID-19 response “very good” and having “spread false information about the coronavirus.”
“Ronchetti denies science and ignores experts,” Dr. Barbara McAneny, CEO of New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants in Albuquerque, says in the ad. “He’s not ready for the Senate.”
The Luján campaign was referring to comments Ronchetti made about the president’s coronavirus response in a video interview with an Artesia radio station. It also linked to a video tweeted by the candidate in May in which he says there was evidence the virus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.
Ronchetti shot back Tuesday by accusing Luján of neglecting to hold China accountable for its role in the pandemic, as well as criticizing the congressman for supporting measures such as releasing criminals from prison amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“He’s wrong on that, too, and I won’t apologize for calling him out when he puts a partisan agenda ahead of doing what’s right for New Mexico,” Ronchetti said.
The Republican put out an ad of his own Tuesday that accused Luján of lying in a previous spot on health care. That Luján ad, released Sept. 5, said Ronchetti supported eliminating protections for preexisting conditions such as cancer and heart disease.
“Ben Ray Luján is doing what these guys always do. He’s lying,” Ronchetti said in his ad. “I will always protect pre-existing conditions.”
The ad also features Ronchetti’s daughter Ava saying she has a preexisting condition.
“My dad would never let me down,” she says.
Luján’s campaign on Tuesday refuted the statements in his opponent’s new ad, saying Ronchetti “supports Trump’s plan to get rid of the Affordable Care Act with no plan to replace it, which would gut these protections for individuals with preexisting conditions.”
A recent Albuquerque Journal poll found 49 percent of voters said they would vote for Luján while 40 percent said they would vote for Ronchetti.
Before this week, Ronchetti’s attacks largely centered on a regular series of “Ben Ray Luján Debate Watch” emails that criticize the congressman for originally having declined to take part in a debate next month hosted by KOB-TV and The New Mexican.
Luján changed his position on the matter Friday, saying he will participate if Congress finishes its session in time for the Oct. 5 event.
Even so, the Ronchetti campaign continued to hammer the congressman over the issue Tuesday.
“Luján got caught hiding from the voters of New Mexico, and is now deciding to come up with excuses on why he can’t share his campaign message with all the people of New Mexico before voting begins,” Ronchetti campaign manager Jeff Glassburner said in an email.
For his part, Luján had been relatively light on his attacks before Labor Day, releasing ads focusing on his work and emails highlighting his endorsements, roundtables and appearances at events like a “Back to School” youth summit.
Yet since Sept 5, six of the 11 news releases his campaign has issued have focused on attacking Ronchetti.
Gabriel Sanchez, political science professor at the University of New Mexico, said the increase in negative ads is a function of timing, given that campaigns tend to shift into full gear after Labor Day.
Still, the new independent poll numbers could also be a motivation, he said.
“For Luján Jr., seeing that the numbers do not have him putting the election to bed just yet means he will have to do some work down the stretch,” Sanchez said. “And Ronchetti sees the poll numbers and has to think he has a real shot to win in November.”
Longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff said Luján may be ramping up his attacks because Ronchetti is a well-known television personality.
“Here we have a situation where Ben Ray Luján has a comfortable lead but he’s evidently not taking it for granted,” Sanderoff said. “He has chosen not to ignore his opponent.”
When asked about the apparent change in strategy, Luján’s campaign provided a list of reasons why it said the criticism was warranted, including Ronchetti’s positions on climate change and COVID-19.
“New Mexican voters deserve to know where Mark stands,” Brimm said.
