Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ben Ray Luján and Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti traded barbs during another local TV debate in Albuquerque on Wednesday night, including Luján’s record in Congress and President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
In an hourlong debate hosted by KOAT-TV and the Albuquerque Journal, the two candidates jabbed each other at length and debated key issues such as the future of health care, climate change, and New Mexico’s high rate of violent crime and substance abuse.
Ronchetti criticized Luján for not accomplishing more during his time serving as one of the top-ranking U.S. House representatives and slammed the congressman for supporting universal medical coverage and environmental policies the former TV meteorologist argues have hurt timber communities in New Mexico.
Luján fired back that Trump, whom Ronchetti supports, has devastated the country by failing to offer a comprehensive, unifying federal plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic and failed to warn the public about the severity of the coming health crisis even when the president knew of its danger in January, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.
Either Luján, Ronchetti or Libertarian Bob Walsh will succeed Tom Udall, who is retiring from the Senate.
“I’m not a politician and I have zero interest [in] the political fights that are now destroying Washington,” Ronchetti said Wednesday. “Our leaders now fail to hear the people they swore to represent, and sadly my opponent has climbed the ladder in D.C. and left New Mexico behind with nothing to show for it. Mr. Luján is the assistant speaker of the House. It’s a fancy title, but at the end of the day, it hasn’t meant anything for New Mexico.”
Luján said he has worked on numerous pieces of legislation that saw bipartisan support and have helped New Mexico residents, such as the CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief aid to the state and the rest of the nation.
“This is serious,” the congressman said. “COVID-19 has already taken 225,000 lives across America. [And Trump] continues to shame people who wear masks, even after he was diagnosed with COVID.”
During the debate, Luján stressed his New Mexico roots and longstanding love of the Land of Enchantment.
Responding to criticism from Ronchetti, Luján argued that he has sponsored and co-sponsored numerous bills that the U.S. House has passed — including another coronavirus aid package with direct relief for small businesses such as restaurants struggling during the pandemic — that have not yet been taken up by the U.S. Senate.
Luján argued that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stalled or killed much of the legislation House Democrats have tried to pass to help lower the cost of medical premiums, prescription drug prices and offer further pandemic relief to families and businesses struggling during a time of intense economic turmoil.
Ronchetti responded that Luján and fellow Democrats included measures in the COVID-19 relief bill that they knew Republicans would never support and said they did it to score political points.
“This is about D.C. politics,” Ronchetti said. “This is about not wanting to give a political victory to your opponent. When you’re asked about it, all you do is fire at the other side. We need real leadership and not excuses. The fact is, you’re in the middle of this. You’re the one that can help.”
In a debate Sunday night, Ronchetti and Luján fought over the future of the U.S. health care system and the impact of potentially repealing the Affordable Care Act, as many Republicans want.
The congressman said repealing the ACA would devastate New Mexico — a state with more than half of its residents on Medicare or Medicaid and a steady uptick in Medicaid applicants after many lost their jobs amid the economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus.
The two candidates returned to that topic Wednesday, with Luján arguing that the Medicaid expansion and protections for people with preexisting conditions guaranteed by the ACA has been a boon for New Mexico residents.
Ronchetti said he supports the ACA “until we can replace it with something better.”
Luján, of Nambé, is the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. He’s considered by some to be the favorite in the race, with years in Congress and widespread name recognition throughout Northern New Mexico. Recent polls have shown him with a 9 percentage point lead over Ronchetti.
But Ronchetti has raised an impressive profile for himself during the course of the campaign. The two have released numerous, expensive television ads during a campaign that has been largely online and televised.
The two candidates have ramped up attacks in recent weeks and made numerous accusations of irresponsibility and ineffectiveness against each another.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Myself, i can no longer be part of the problem with the democrats that run the last state in the union. we need a change and new blood. Ronchetti needs a chance, after all New Mexico cant get any lower on the list.
We need someone who is New Mexico down to his bones, for whom New Mexico is in his blood. Mark Ronchetti is is a decent man, but he's a carpetbagger. Ben Lujan KNOWS New Mexico. Ronchetti and Trump: Inseperable, no matter how hard Ronchetti tries to run away from a flawed president—the worst president in history.
Lujan is going to win this election.
Ronchetti would be just another Trump/McConnell puppet and will do as he is told by them.
Ronchetti will likely become Steve Pearce's successor as the head of New Mexico's failure of the Republican Party. Hopefully he won't lose the rest of his hair.
new mexico is a welfare state and democrats poster child.. time to break the chain ...
Ben Lujan has been riding the coat tails of his father for way to long!! Just another puppet of Nancy Pelosi. It’s tome for someone that might actually do something.
Life long Democrat here and I must say that Ben Lujan has done nothing at all while in office. This is just a popularity contest for him and his cronies. The reason he is where is today is because he is riding the coat tails of his father. He is one of Nancy Pelosis’s puppets. Get him out of D. C. Please!!!
👍
Thank you Ben Ray Lujan! You have our votes!
consider your vote cancelled.
[thumbup] Mark Ronchetti for the WIN [thumbup]
