Ben Ray Luján has been called commissioner and congressman.
His title changed Tuesday night. Come January, he’ll be known as senator.
The six-term U.S. representative from Nambé captured a hard-fought victory over Republican Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Bob Walsh in the race for the U.S. Senate, keeping the seat in the Democratic column.
“Tonight, we reflect and we celebrate,” Luján said in an online victory speech shortly after the race was called. “And tomorrow, we get to work.”
For Democrats, the victory allows their party to maintain its control of New Mexico’s Senate delegation amid a bitterly partisan environment in Washington. For Luján, it represents a step up in a long political career during which he served New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District over the past 12 years. Before that he was a member of the Public Regulation Commission.
Additionally, Luján will become the first Hispanic U.S. senator from the state since Democratic Sen. Joseph Montoya left office in 1977.
According to the official vote count from the Secretary of State’s Office late Tuesday night, Luján won 51 percent of the vote compared to 46 percent for Ronchetti. Walsh got 3 percent.
The statewide race was hard fought and became rancorous in its final two months, when the two top candidates turned up the dial on their attacks on each other over issues ranging from climate change to health care to the coronavirus pandemic.
Luján, who succeeds the retiring Tom Udall in the Senate, emphasized his support for clean energy and environmental protection initiatives. He also called for the Affordable Care Act to be held intact, arguing efforts by President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to overturn the landmark Obama-era legislation would increase premiums and take away protections for preexisting conditions.
Meanwhile, Ronchetti, who is best known as the former chief meteorologist for KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, emphasized his position as a newcomer to politics who could upend a New Mexico political establishment that he said hasn’t gotten enough done in Washington.
Ronchetti portrayed himself as a law-and-order candidate who favored Trump’s deployment of federal law enforcement to Albuquerque and would effectively combat crime in the city.
Late Tuesday, Ronchetti said he called Luján to congratulate him on the victory.
“I’m humbled by the outpouring of support I received from New Mexicans throughout the campaign,” Ronchetti wrote on Twitter. “We have a wonderful state & all want what’s best for New Mexico. Krysty [Ronchetti’s wife], the girls & I will be praying for our state and leaders. Thank you.”
In televised debates, the two candidates traded barbs on multiple occasions over issues, including Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also launched multiple attack ads on issues like climate change and health care.
But in the end, Luján was too much for Ronchetti, and he likely received a major boost from his strong name recognition stemming from his many years in Congress and from the lasting collective memory of his father.
The elder Luján, also named Ben, was a mainstay of New Mexico politics, serving in the state House of Representatives for nearly 40 years and as speaker for more than a decade until he died in 2012.
While Luján wasn’t as well known in the central and southern parts of the state, he made his New Mexico roots a major part of his campaign. His first television ad, for instance, showed him throwing hay into a pickup and “working the land.”
“His 11th-generation New Mexican line was repeated probably a million times down the stretch,” said Gabriel Sanchez, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico. “And it obviously played well.”
Sanchez added Luján was the frontrunner throughout the campaign and was able to maintain that position.
“Everything was pointing in his direction and all he had to do was essentially run like a front-runner and not make any major gaffes or mistakes and he was going to be a U.S. senator,” Sanchez said. “And that’s what he did.”
Even with Luján’s victory, the race’s results appeared closer than polls had projected.
The congressman was leading by 5 percentage points late Tuesday, yet polls taken before Election Day gave him advantages of 8 and 9 percentage points.
Brian Sanderoff, a longtime New Mexico pollster, said strong Republican turnout in some rural counties likely gave Ronchetti a boost.
Sanderoff added the candidate was able to do better in New Mexico than Trump, who was trailing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by 10 percentage points with 67 percent of votes counted.
“Obviously, Ronchetti outperformed Trump,” he said. “You’ve got to give some of the credit to Ronchetti and his campaign in that he evidently received a significant share of votes above and beyond the Republican Trump support.”
