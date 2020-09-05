How to watch

KOB-TV and the Santa Fe New Mexican are co-hosting Senate and congressional debates in early October.

Senate debate: 6 p.m. Oct. 5. Candidates in the race include Democrat Ben Ray Luján, Libertarian Bob Walsh and Republican Mark Ronchetti. Luján has declined to participate.

3rd Congressional District debate: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez and Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson will face off.

The debates will be broadcast on KOB-TV channel 4 and livestreamed on kob.com and santafenewmexican.com.