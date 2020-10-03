In a recent interview with Bob Walsh, a reporter prefaced a question by calling it “philosophical.”
Turns out, that’s the water Walsh swims in.
“Can I just say, first of all, my campaign is philosophical,” he responded right off the bat.
And, so it is. Walsh, the Libertarian candidate for New Mexico’s open U.S. Senate seat, delved into his deep-seated conviction that the nation should have a more hands-off government.
It’s a belief that doesn’t fit squarely into either a Democratic or Republican agenda.
On crime, he believes the country should “resist calls for law and order.” He says the federal government should not police locally unless requested by the governor — positions that clearly clash with Republican President Donald Trump’s.
Yet on the coronavirus, Walsh says that “the fact that some people are getting sick is not a reason to put in edicts that have a punishment if they are violated.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has declared just those sorts of mandates.
While his views don’t line up with the well-trodden positions of the two major parties, there is a clear through-line: Let people live free of the government.
“We have to remember that the people run the government. The government doesn’t run the people,” Walsh said. “The government may not interfere with our rights.”
While he had some criticism, Walsh even had praise for his opponents — something not exactly common in today’s political world.
“I think either of my opponents in this Senate race would make a better president than either of the candidates of the major parties,” Walsh said.
He’s running against U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat, and Republican Mark Ronchetti for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen Tom Udall.
Walsh’s policy positions may not be run-of-the-mill for politics, and neither is his background.
In fact, the first sentence of his bio makes that clear.
“Bob Walsh is a scientist, not a politician,” his website reads.
He had a long career as an applied mathematician specializing in regulatory analysis and nuclear safety.
Originally from Tucson, Ariz., his résumé includes an undergraduate degree in physics from Caltech and two master's degrees in math and biology.
He’s been in New Mexico for over 50 years, having worked at Sandia National Laboratories and then for a Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratory subcontractor.
Now retired, the Santa Fe resident is 83 years old and has eight grandchildren.
“I have not put it in my platform, but I promise I will not run for a third term,” he said, chuckling.
Despite his outsider image, this isn’t Walsh’s first foray into politics. In 2010 and 2012, he ran for the state Legislature against longtime Democrat incumbent Luciano “Lucky” Varela.
Walsh lost both contests, picking up 20 percent of the vote in 2012.
According to a September Albuquerque Journal poll, Walsh had the support of 4 percent of voters for this year’s U.S. Senate race, compared to 49 percent for Luján and 40 percent for Ronchetti.
Time and time again, Walsh brings up the role of the government in people’s lives and advocates for a smaller one.
“Deregulate business to encourage innovation and invention,” he said when asked how he would help New Mexico’s economy recover from the COVID-19 downturn. “Abolish tariffs, known causes of depressions. Deregulate employment to allow more flexibility for startups."
He added that he believes in getting rid of “drug laws and laws creating victimless crimes.”
“Excessive laws lead to excessive law enforcement,” he said.
The Libertarian’s platform in the race at times departs from policy and even heads into the territory of life advice.
“Pursue happiness,” he said. “Live your life your way.”
And then, again, the philosophical.
“Freedom is not orderly,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.