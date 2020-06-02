Teresa Leger Fernandez, whose life story has stops in Las Vegas, N.M.; New Haven, Conn.; and Santa Fe, could be headed for a Washington, D.C., address.
Leger Fernandez captured the Democratic primary in the New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, with a late but convincing victory in a crowded field of seven candidates.
The Associated Press called the race in her favor at 10:47 p.m. She had 42 percent of the vote late in the evening, with former CIA operative Valerie Plame at 23 percent, according to unofficial election results. State Rep. Joseph Sanchez trailed in third at nearly 13 percent.
Leger Fernandez will take on a Republican opponent in November, but it was not clear late Tuesday which one. Santa Fe engineer Alexis Johnson had a slim lead over former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya, with Karen Bedonie third.
In a district that has elected a Republican only once in its history, Leger Fernandez will enter the general election campaign as a heavy favorite.
“This is a win for communities, families and workers all across our district, and I am grateful for the trust that voters have placed in our campaign’s vision for Northern New Mexico,” Leger Fernandez said in a statement late Tuesday. “Even in a time when we must continue to stay physically distant and so much tries to divide us, this campaign has always been about interconnectedness and coming together.
We ran a positive campaign that brought our communities together and celebrated the diversity that makes us New Mexicans, and I’m proud to have won tonight with a broad, diverse coalition of support from across the district.”
Leger Fernandez and Plame emerged as the likely front-runners early in the campaign, but Leger Fernandez made an impressive showing at the Democratic Party’s nominating convention and picked up momentum during the spring.
TV ads stressing her New Mexico roots — she grew up in Northern New Mexico, then attended Yale University before becoming a lawyer in Santa Fe — accentuated her ties in a district where local connections matter.
“Together, we will continue to build our campaign community and work to earn every vote as we look towards November, because I am committed to being a uniting voice for us all,” she said in a statement. “It’s time to take bold and courageous action to protect what we love — our health care, our democracy, and this beautiful place we call home.”
The race drew national attention in large part because of Plame, a former CIA operative whose cover was blown during the George W. Bush administration.
Her identity was exposed shortly after former ambassador Joseph Wilson, Plame’s former husband, questioned the justification behind the invasion of Iraq in a 2003 op-ed. In 2018, President Donald Trump pardoned former Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff, Scooter Libby, of perjury and obstruction of justice convictions related to the disclosure of Plame’s CIA status.
The events were the basis for a 2010 film starring Naomi Watts.
Plame again sparked national news after an attack advertisement mentioning her 2017 tweet linking to an anti-Semitic article from a website called the Unz Review.
The extreme ad recounted the controversy with white supremacist and Nazi imagery, including swastikas superimposed over Plame’s eyes. It sparked condemnation from 3rd Congressional District candidates and some in the Santa Fe Jewish community.
Traditional campaigning in the fierce fight for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján was upended by the novel coronavirus, forcing candidates to resort to virtual fundraisers, forums and internet addresses rather than going door to door in the vast Northern New Mexico district.
In that context, roughly $1 million from outside groups that do not disclose their donors poured into the U.S. House race. That includes the shadowy group behind the Plame attack ad, two other groups tied to former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s former chief of staff that spent more than $300,000 on ads in support of Leger Fernandez and an organization called VoteVets that spent heavily in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary for Pete Buttigieg before he dropped out of the race.
Two other candidates with the money to run TV ads — John Blair and Marco Serna — attempted to tie such “dark money” spending to Leger Fernandez, campaigning on the issue despite Leger Fernandez’s campaign calling such attacks baseless. Blair released a recent advertisement focused on the dark money issue in the final weeks of the campaign.
Plame also appealed to calls to get dark money out of politics in an email fundraising pitch to supporters, although VoteVets, which also doesn’t disclose its donors, spent $65,927 on positive ads supporting Plame, Federal Election Commission records show.
Adding to the intensity of the race Tuesday night was uncertainty over when election results would come in because of the unprecedented surge in absentee ballots and a feared shortage of poll staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plame has led the field in fundraising, having secured more than $2 million in campaign donations. But Leger Fernandez boasted endorsements from powerful Democratic groups, including EMILY’s List, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Latino Victory Fund and, most recently, former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Leger Fernandez has raised roughly $1.3 million in campaign contributions, with the rest of the candidates far behind her and Plame.
