Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez, a key player in the race for the 3rd Congressional District, planned to release her first television ad Tuesday.
The spot, which will air on television stations in the district, focuses on Leger Fernandez’s experience as an acequia commissioner and opens with the candidate cleaning an acequia.
“One thing you learn growing up around here: Water is life and acequia is community,” she says in the ad, adding she once stopped a developer trying to gain rights to water. She was commissioner of Las Acequias de Chupadero north of Santa Fe, according to her campaign website.
“I’m a candidate for Congress because in a time when everything we love is under attack, we need a representative who understands our communities and way of life,” she says at the end of the ad.
The television spot comes one month after Leger Fernandez emerged as the front-runner in the race by placing first in delegate votes by a wide margin at the Democratic pre-primary convention. She earned 42 percent of the delegate vote, while Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya came in second with 20 percent.
None of the other five candidates reached the threshold to be guaranteed a place on the ballot in June’s Democratic primary, yet all said at the time they would gather enough signatures to get on the ballot.
Her campaign said Monday the spot was the “first significant ad buy” of the 3rd District race.
John Blair, who is running for the seat and is the former New Mexico deputy secretary of state, released an ad late last month that shows him fielding calls from voters after giving out his cellphone number for people to call him directly.
“If lobbyists can call members of Congress, why shouldn’t you?” he asks someone on the phone in the ad while changing his car tire.
Other candidates contacted said Monday they hadn’t released any ads yet. That included Montoya, First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna and former CIA operative Valerie Plame.
“While we do plan on running TV ads on the major N.M. stations, we did not feel it was appropriate to start running political ads at this time given the global crisis we’re all facing,” Serna’s campaign chairman JonCarlo Serna said in an email.
Campaigning for New Mexico’s June 2 primary election has been greatly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19, leading candidates to cancel in-person events and schedule virtual meetings instead.
The winner of the 3rd District election will succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is seeking a U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.