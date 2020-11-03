Two hours after the polls closed, Democratic candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez was ahead in early election results for the 3rd Congressional District from Rio Arriba and Taos counties.
Just before 9:30 p.m., Leger Fernandez was leading Republican opponent Alexis Martinez Johnson 59 percent to 41 percent, with 80 of 665 precincts fully counted and 542 precincts partially counted, according to early unofficial election results from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
Leger Fernandez was winning Rio Arriba and Taos counties by wide margins with 41 percent and 50 percent of votes tallied in each county respectively. But most of the results were still not in despite many in Santa Fe County and elsewhere voting early and through absentee ballots.
Leger Fernandez is expected to win the heavily Democratic district.
