Polling in the fiercely competitive and closely watched race for governor of New Mexico is starting to feel like a yo-yo.

A poll released Monday by an Albuquerque TV station showed incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leading Republican Mark Ronchetti 49 percent to 46 percent, following two polls over the weekend that showed the Democrat with heftier 7- or 8-point leads.

A poll released last week by a Republican-funded firm that has received high marks for accuracy showing Ronchetti with a one-point lead.

