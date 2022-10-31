Polling in the fiercely competitive and closely watched race for governor of New Mexico is starting to feel like a yo-yo.
A poll released Monday by an Albuquerque TV station showed incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leading Republican Mark Ronchetti 49 percent to 46 percent, following two polls over the weekend that showed the Democrat with heftier 7- or 8-point leads.
A poll released last week by a Republican-funded firm that has received high marks for accuracy showing Ronchetti with a one-point lead.
Ronchetti’s camp framed Monday’s poll as good news after weekend polls that had the challenger significantly behind.
“There have been multiple polls showing that this race has tightened substantially, including one by a highly respected national pollster last week showing Mark ahead, and another one today [Monday] that has the race [within] the margin of error,” Ryan Sabel, Ronchetti’s campaign communications director, wrote in a statement.
Monday’s Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll, which was conducted Oct. 25-28 and released Monday by KRQE-TV, said “with undecided voters’ support accounted for, the race tightens to Lujan Grisham with 50 percent to Ronchetti’s 48 percent.” The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.02 percentage points.
That poll came on the heels of an Albuquerque Journal poll released Sunday that showed Lujan Grisham with an 8-point advantage, or 50 percent to 42 percent, over Ronchetti — buoyed by strong support among women, Hispanics and voters with a four-year college degree.
“Among men, the race is actually a tie between Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti and so women are making a difference,” trusted pollster Brian Sanderoff, whose New Mexico-based firm conducted the Albuquerque Journal poll, said Monday.
“It’s not unusual for there to be a gender gap in polling in general,” he added. “Women are typically more likely to vote Democrat; Hispanics are typically more likely to vote Democrat. In this case, we happen to have a female Hispanic candidate, too, which might amplify that.”
A poll commissioned by KOB-TV showed Lujan Grisham with a 7-point lead, or 46 percent to 39 percent.
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign, wrote in a statement the governor isn’t taking a single vote for granted.
Corcoran wrote Lujan Grisham is “campaigning all over the state, emphasizing how much is on the line this election.”
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump endorsed Ronchetti on Monday on his social media site, Truth Social.
“Mark Ronchetti is outstanding,” the former Republican president wrote. “He will be tough & smart on Crime, the Border & everything else. Mark [has] my Total Endorsement.”
Lujan Grisham wrote in a statement Trump’s endorsement “emphasizes the clear choice” in the race.
“Like Donald Trump, [Ronchetti] would attempt to drain funding from public schools, rip away health care from New Mexicans, and ban abortion in our state,” she wrote.
The Sanderoff poll showed Lujan Grisham leading among female voters 55 percent compared with 38 percent for Ronchetti.
Lujan Grisham, a staunch pro-abortion rights supporter, has actively courted the female vote, contending a woman’s right to choose is at stake in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
The governor has accused her Republican challenger of pursuing an “extremist agenda” that includes banning abortion in New Mexico, which Ronchetti has denied. Ronchetti has advocated for a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape, incest and when a mother’s life is at risk. He has also called for a constitutional amendment to let the state’s voters decide abortion rights.
“This whole abortion issue and how it played out in the campaign works to the advantage of the governor,” Sanderoff said, adding Democrats are using similar strategies throughout the nation.
The poll showed Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie with 3 percent of the vote and 5 percent of voters undecided.
“If you’re undecided at this point, I think you’re less likely to be voting for the incumbent,” Sanderoff said. “I suspect the race will narrow a little.”
Nearly one in five registered voters in New Mexico have cast ballots absentee or in person so far, according to data released Monday morning by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office. That includes 21 percent of registered Democrats and nearly 19 percent of registered Republicans.
In the Sanderoff poll, Lujan Grisham is faring better among voters in north-central New Mexico, a Democratic stronghold that includes Santa Fe, Taos and Rio Arriba County. The same is true for Ronchetti in the conservative stronghold of eastern New Mexico.
“Ronchetti … did really well in Farmington, but that’ll be somewhat offset by the rest of the northwest region,” including in McKinley County which is “very Democrat,” Sanderoff said.
“Then you say, ‘What’s left?’ You’ve got the Albuquerque area, the Las Cruces area, and over the years, those areas are becoming more blue, so it’s harder for Republicans to win,” he said.
His poll showed Lujan Grisham with a sizable lead in the Albuquerque metro area, including Bernalillo County, with 54 percent of the vote compared with Ronchetti’s 40 percent. In the southwestern part of the state, including Las Cruces, Lujan Grisham led 48 percent to 38 percent for Ronchetti.
The poll of 1,254 likely voters was conducted from Oct. 20-27. It had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.